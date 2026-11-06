Jasiah Jervis's Breakout Night: Michigan State Is Already 2-0 With 30-Point Wins

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Michigan State basketball rolled over the Toledo Rockets 91-61 Thursday night, officially bumping their early season record to 2-0. This wasn’t just another win, it was a statement that this MSU squad is for real.

Early Season Dominance Is Their Calling Card

Forget close games; the Spartans are out here making opponents look like they’re playing a different sport. This latest win means both of their opponents so far have been absolutely blown out, with MSU defeating them by over 30 points each time. You can’t argue with numbers like that; they’re showing the true strength of this team right from the jump.

Jervis Arrives, The Team Lights It Up

It wasn’t just the final score that looked good, the whole team was clicking. Michigan State had four players hit double figures against Toledo, showing off that balanced attack. They shot a crazy 50.9% from the field and absolutely torched it from deep, hitting 41.7% of their three-pointers. And yeah, Jasiah Jervis? He showed up BIG. This was his first breakout performance, and it was a show.

Spartan fans have every reason to be hyped after a night like that. The highlights from this win were everywhere, and the team looks ready to keep that momentum rolling.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.