Ilia Topuria Eyed Retirement. Then He Dropped the Bomb: ‘Paddy, Paddy, Paddy. I Eat Him Like a Sausage.'

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Ilia Topuria dropped a bombshell this week, first hinting at retirement after the “worst day” of his career, then immediately turning his attention to a long-time rival, Paddy Pimblett, for his next Octagon return. This isn’t just about getting back in the cage. This is about deep-seated animosity, and Topuria made it clear he’s got one name on his mind.

From “Worst Day” to “Maybe I’ll Even Retire”

“El Matador” just went through it. His defeat to Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250 hit him hard, so hard he labeled it the “worst day” of his entire career. You hear a fighter say that, and your stomach drops. He even went as far as to hint at retirement in an interview with Spanish outlet ABC Diario, saying, “I’ve been in the worst situation a fighter can be in. I have seen the worst day of my job. What’s worse than that, dying? I’ve achieved everything, and after this fight, what else? Maybe I’ll even retire.” That’s heavy, right? To think a former two-division champ could be considering stepping away. But then, almost in the same breath, he snapped right back into fighting mode.

The Only Thing That Could Bring Him Back? A Date With Paddy

After that incredibly raw talk about retirement, Topuria wasted no time in pointing to exactly who he wants for his Octagon comeback: Paddy Pimblett. These two have a seriously long-running, bitter rivalry. It all started with Pimblett’s “insensitive comments” about Topuria’s home country, Georgia, and it’s been bubbling ever since. Topuria didn’t mince words about his desire to get at “The Baddy,” declaring, “From April onwards is when we’re considering the return… Paddy, Paddy, Paddy. I eat him like a sausage, which he is.” Talk about a verbal jab! UFC CEO Dana White even chimed in on the timeline, telling Jim Rome that the promotion is “actively working on his next matchup, targeted for next year.” So, we’re talking about an April 2027 return.

This isn’t just a fight; it’s a deeply personal grudge match that could see Topuria make a spectacular comeback or perhaps, as he hinted, step away for good. All eyes are on April 2027 for this epic showdown.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.