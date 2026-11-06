Derrick Henry Is Turning 33, and a 4-5 Ravens Team Might Trade Him Before Tuesday

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The Baltimore Ravens are in deep trouble. What started as a promising 4-1 run has absolutely cratered, with four consecutive losses dropping them to 4-5 and dead last in the AFC North. And if that wasn’t bad enough, it sounds like Lamar Jackson might be done for the season after thumb surgery. They just traded for veteran Jacoby Brissett from the Cardinals to take over at quarterback, but with the trade deadline hitting Tuesday, the real shocker could be a potential move involving future Hall of Fame running back Derrick Henry.

Baltimore’s Season Spiraling Downhill

Seriously, what happened? This team looked like a contender at 4-1, near the top of the AFC. Now they’re 4-5. Last place. And without Lamar Jackson, who might not see the field again this season, it’s going to take some kind of heroic effort to even think about turning this thing around. Brissett’s coming in, sure, but the reality is stark: trying to win in the AFC without your franchise quarterback is a brutal uphill battle. You gotta wonder what the vibe is in that locker room right now.

King Henry on the Block?

So, with all that chaos, here’s the kicker: ESPN’s Dan Graziano says Henry’s future is something to “keep half an eye on.” Henry turns 33 in January, and he’s set to earn $12 million next year with absolutely none of it guaranteed. Think about that for a second. Graziano points out that if Henry isn’t in Baltimore’s long-term plans, the Ravens could totally find themselves fielding offers for him over the next week. Fielding offers isn’t the same as actively shopping him, no, but the math for the Ravens to make the playoffs just got way harder. Between Henry’s age, that contract, and the brutal reality of playing without Jackson, a trade could actually make a lot of sense if they want to get some value.

Who’s Knocking For a Deal?

Of course, teams are interested in a player like Derrick Henry. Who wouldn’t be? The source mentions a bunch of teams like the Giants, Broncos, Bengals, Vikings, and Packers were all reportedly suitors for Jonathan Taylor from Indianapolis. Only one of those teams can get Taylor, right? So, could the teams that miss out on that sweepstakes pivot hard and make a play for Henry? It’s not out of the question. The big unknown right now is whether the Ravens are actually looking to deal him. So far, reports haven’t indicated they’re actively trying to move their star running back. With Brissett coming in and a more favorable schedule on the horizon, maybe Baltimore still thinks they can compete this season. But if they want to get something significant for Henry, the best time to do it is probably right now, before Tuesday’s deadline hits.

This Tuesday, folks, is going to be wild. Will we see King Henry in a new uniform? The Ravens might have visions of competing, but this situation with Henry, Jackson, and that 4-5 record? It’s a full-on league-wide drama. Keep those notifications on, because the next couple of days could totally reshape the AFC.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.