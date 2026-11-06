Enfield's 19-Second Stunner and That's Why Berlin Is Stunned

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Enfield pulled off a massive CCC upset on the road last night, stunning Berlin 28-21 thanks to a game-winning 1-yard touchdown run from Sawyer Pequita with only 19 seconds left on the clock at Sage Park. This was a wild one, coming down to the wire and leaving Berlin wondering what just happened.

Pequita and Siana Bleed Clutch

Sawyer Pequita was an absolute beast, carrying the rock 25 times for a whopping 169 yards and three touchdowns. That included a monster 73-yard sprint that put Enfield up 7-0 early. But the real clutch moment came just before his game-winner. With the clock ticking down and Enfield facing a 3rd and 7, quarterback AJ Siana found Levi Wozny for a massive 38-yard gain, setting Pequita up for that final, unforgettable 1-yard plunge. Siana had a solid night overall, completing 4 of 8 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown himself, hitting Steph Warton-Mohammed for a 65-yard score. That kind of late-game execution is what separates teams, especially on the road.

Defense Held the Line When It Mattered

Enfield’s defense stepped up too, making key plays all night. Joel Budd racked up six tackles, including two for losses, showing up big in the backfield. Grant Lyver added six tackles, Isaiah Lawrence had five, one for a loss, and Cam Trotta led the squad with seven tackles. For a team that moved to 2-6 with this win, it shows they aren’t mailing it in. Berlin, now sitting at 5-3, has to be kicking themselves, watching that lead slip away in the final seconds.

Meanwhile, Rockville Just Dominated

In other action, Rockville absolutely crushed Cromwell 42-0 in a Pequot Conference shutout. Willie Gay ran wild, racking up 132 yards and three touchdowns on just 10 carries. Kayden Boland wasn’t far behind, adding 64 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Quarterback Luca Houle was efficient, going 6 of 12 for 106 yards. Rockville’s defense was just as brutal. Zach Crawford led the charge with 12 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble. Dante Whitaker even got in on the scoring with a 41-yard interception return for a touchdown. Ayden Spagnolo had six tackles, Anthony Firetto added five tackles and a sack, and Demir Sanford brought the heat with six tackles and two sacks. Rockville is now 6-2 and looking seriously dangerous, while Cromwell falls to 1-5.

This Week 9 action really showed what high school football is all about. Enfield’s stunning upset proves any team can win on any given night, especially with a heroic effort like Pequita’s. Berlin will have to regroup fast. Rockville, on the other hand, just put the entire league on notice with their dominant performance.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.