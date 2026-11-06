Paolo Banchero Is Out 4-6 Weeks, And Orlando's Season Just Hit Rock Bottom

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The Sean Sweeney era in Orlando is in rough shape, folks, because the Magic dropped their third straight game, a brutal 117-104 defeat against the Phoenix Suns. This 2-6 start has them way in the back of the pack, and with Paolo Banchero sidelined for four-to-six more weeks, this team’s playoff hopes are already looking grim. Wendell Carter Jr. put up 27 points against Phoenix, but it just wasn’t enough to stop the bleeding. For a squad that had playoff expectations, they’ve dug themselves an early hole that’s gonna be tough to climb out of, especially if they don’t fix some major issues.

Banchero’s Injury Leaves a Giant Hole

Let’s be real, the Magic are just not the same team without Paolo Banchero. He absolutely erupted for 35 points on opening night against Atlanta, and since then? He’s been out with a sprained ankle. That’s a huge blow to any NBA team, losing your best player like that. Orlando hasn’t had a go-to scorer since, and it shows. They haven’t had a 30-point scorer in any game since Banchero’s opener!

Making things tougher, Franz Wagner, who should be stepping up, is struggling big time with his shot, hitting only 41.9% from the floor early on. We also can’t forget Jalen Suggs’ absence, which leaves a huge impact unfilled on both ends of the court. Without Banchero and Suggs, there are critical voids that aren’t being filled, and it’s putting a ton of pressure on guys like Wagner to be more efficient as a three-level scorer and for Desmond Bane to take over offensively more often. It took 28 points from Bane just to beat the Raptors last week, showing how much they rely on individual heroics without their main guy.

Turnovers Are Killing Them, Plain and Simple

If the injuries weren’t enough, the Magic are absolutely plagued by turnovers. Heading into that Suns game, they were averaging the sixth-most turnovers per game in the entire NBA. We’re talking about being in the same conversation as teams like the Nets, Bulls, Kings, Pelicans, and Jazz. That’s not the company Orlando expected to keep this season.

Then they went out and coughed up the ball another 25 times against the Suns! And get this, Phoenix only had one win coming into that game! Wagner turned it over six times himself, even though he did dish out 15 assists, and Anthony Black added another five turnovers. Without Banchero and Suggs, their margin for error is razor thin. This team, and especially Wagner as the lead star right now, has to take care of the ball. Coach Sweeney’s first Orlando team needs to play a much cleaner brand of basketball if they want to turn this around.

When Will the Threes Start Falling?

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: the Magic just aren’t a good enough 3-point shooting team to succeed. This has been a consistent theme for the last few seasons, and even bringing in Desmond Bane hasn’t completely masked the issue. Bane is doing his part, connecting on 3.6 shots from deep per game, but the rest of the Magic? They’re only making 9.5 per game.

Going into Thursday’s game against Phoenix, Orlando ranked right in the middle of the pack in the NBA with 13.1 threes made per game. That’s not terrible, but against the Suns, they shot just 13-of-38 from beyond the arc, a measly 34%. It’s a problem that haunts them, especially when you consider that in their two wins this season, they actually showed a much better shooting touch from three. They need that consistent threat from downtown to open things up.

The Magic have dug themselves an early hole, and the path to the playoffs isn’t going to be easy. They gotta get those areas of concern addressed, and fast. Everyone’s looking for cleaner basketball, better shooting, and for their stars to step up until Banchero is back. It’s a long season, but this 2-6 start needs a massive turnaround ASAP if they’re gonna sniff the postseason.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.