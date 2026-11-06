Luka Doncic Is Dropping 38.5 Points a Night and Carmelo Anthony Thinks the MVP Is His

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Carmelo Anthony has officially put his MVP chips all in on Luka Doncic for the 2026-27 NBA season. Doncic is straight up on a tear right now, kicking off the year playing out of his mind. He’s been one of the league’s top guys for ages, but that MVP award? It’s eluded him so far. With how he’s started, that could all be about to change.

Luka’s Lakers Reign Is Absolute

Forget any lingering questions from last season: Luka Doncic is the undisputed king of the Los Angeles Lakers now. After LeBron James’ exit in 2025-26, the keys were fully handed over, and man, has Doncic delivered. He’s been the most dangerous player on the court this season, controlling the ball, dominating with his scoring and playmaking. We’re talking about a guy averaging an insane 38.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8 assists per game through the first eight matchups. Those are video game numbers, plain and simple. Thanks to Luka’s massive impact, the Lakers are sitting pretty at 7-2, second in the entire Western Conference. That’s not just good, that’s legitimate MVP hype right there.

Melo Sees a “Different Luka”

Luka has been elite for years, but the MVP trophy has stayed just out of reach, often snagged by generational talents like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic. This year feels different though. Carmelo Anthony, a pure scorer legend himself, sees it too. On his *7 PM in Brooklyn* podcast, Melo broke it down, “Like if you get a healthy Luka, in-shape Luka and, like, focused Luka. Giving effort on the defensive end, Luka, like, just commenting on that part of it, you know what I mean? That’s a different Luka right there. If that’s sustainable, we’re talking about the West a lot different.” That’s high praise from someone who knows a thing or two about dominating. Even with stiff competition from players like Victor Wembanyama, Doncic is the frontrunner right now. It’s early, for sure, and the MVP race is far from settled, but Luka has absolutely jumped out of the gate leading the charge.

This season is just getting started, and while there are plenty of games ahead, Doncic has already made his statement. He’s playing at an absurd level, leading the Lakers up the Western Conference standings. Every night, he’s showing why Carmelo Anthony believes this is *his* year. We’ll be watching to see if he can keep this blistering pace going and truly cement himself as the best in the league.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.