Adem Bona's Cervical Spine Sprain Rattles Sixers' Early Season Front Court

The Philadelphia 76ers are dealing with another significant front court injury early this season, with Adem Bona listed as doubtful for their upcoming game in Cleveland due to a cervical spine sprain. This is a tough blow, especially since he is a piece who has had some struggles this year.

Bona’s Tough Break

Bona got banged up in their recent win over the Detroit Pistons, taking a couple of hits to the head. The final one was an inadvertent elbow from Ausar Thompson while going for a rebound. Head Coach Nick Nurse initially told reporters after that Detroit game that it was a neck injury and Bona “looked to be OK.” But the official injury report confirmed the cervical spine sprain, making him doubtful against the Cavaliers. Losing a front court body, even one who’s had his ups and downs, is never easy this early in the season when teams are still finding their rhythm.

Barlow’s Back & Who Steps Up

Adding to the front court concerns, Dominick Barlow, who has missed the entire season so far with a back injury, had a positive visit with specialists. That’s good news, but Nurse said the team will still wait at least 10-12 days before thinking about ramping up his on-court activity. So, no immediate relief there. If Bona can’t go, it looks like Jabari Walker will step into those backup five minutes. Walker has actually played well when given the chance this year, even back in the preseason, so he’s got to be ready for a big test. The Cavaliers’ front court is no joke, even with Jarrett Allen questionable due to a right knee contusion from their loss to Oklahoma City. Peyton Watson is also questionable for Cleveland with hamstring injury management. The good news for the Sixers is that their entire starting five is healthy and not listed on the injury report for the second straight game.

The Sixers head to Cleveland for their next matchup, facing a tough Cavaliers team already dealing with their own injury woes in the paint. It’ll be a real test for how the Sixers’ depth, particularly Jabari Walker, steps up to fill the void and handle a challenging front court, especially with Bona sidelined. We will see if the starting five’s continued health can carry them through this early injury patch.

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Originally reported by Liberty Ballers.