Moritz Seider: Detroit's Late-Game Collapse Is ‘Not Acceptable'

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Losing three of their last four games, including consecutive ones, has the Detroit Red Wings locker room fuming, especially after Thursday’s 2-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Defenseman Moritz Seider minced no words after the team once again let a close game slip away in the final minutes. “Very disappointing,” Seider said. “That can’t be the standard of this locker room. It’s been multiple times that we kind of just gave away the game in the last couple minutes and that’s not acceptable.” Ouch.

One Mistake Was All It Took

Thursday night’s game against Vegas was a defensive battle, a real chess match where neither team gave up much. The Wings finally broke the deadlock two minutes into the third period when Anton Johansson found the net, putting Detroit up 1-0. But the lead lasted all of two minutes before Vegas tied it right back up. Coach Todd McLellan felt the team played “a pretty good game,” checking well and holding a “Stanley Cup-caliber team to one” for most of it. But then, as McLellan put it, they “Made one mistake at the end and it’s in the net.”

That one mistake? Letting Vegas right wing Trevor Connelly walk in from the boards, toe-drag through multiple defenders, and get a clean shot on goalie Daniil Tarasov from the left circle. That was the game-winner, and that was the moment everything came crashing down for Detroit. Johansson summed up the feeling of the night pretty succinctly himself: “It’s hard. I mean, I think we played a good game… We started the third a little bit sloppy, but I think we got into it. We got a goal. It’s hard. Have to bounce back.”

Are The Red Wings Letting Games Slip Away?

This isn’t an isolated incident for the 7-7-3 Red Wings. Seider’s frustration isn’t just about the Vegas loss. He points to it happening “multiple times,” specifically mentioning that they gave two points away to the St. Louis Blues on October 31. This pattern of falling apart in critical moments is clearly getting to the locker room. The team is in every game, battling hard, but the inability to close them out is a huge problem.

They’re now heading into a tough road test against another “top-notch opponent” in the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. If they want to get back on track and show that Seider’s call-out hit home, they need to shake off these disappointing finishes and prove they can play a complete game. It’s time to see if they truly can “bounce back” and avoid another late-game collapse.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.