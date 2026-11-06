Columbia Just Dropped 120 Points, And Nobody Is Ready For What That Means

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Columbia absolutely demolished SUNY-Old Westbury on Thursday night, putting up an astounding 120 points to their opponent’s 58. Josh Pratt led the charge with 14 points, but this game was all about the Lions’ offense firing on all cylinders. This is the kind of performance that makes the rest of the league take notice, and honestly, they should.

The Lions’ Offense Is Flat-Out Scary

This wasn’t just a win, it was an offensive clinic. Columbia hung 120 points on SUNY-Old Westbury, a 62-point victory that frankly feels like a statement. Pratt’s 14 points were efficient, going 4 for 6 from the field, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc, and he was perfect from the free throw line, hitting all 4 of his attempts. But he wasn’t alone in lighting up the scoreboard.

Every Lion Eatin’, But One Panther Tried

Douglas Langford chipped in with 13 points and pulled down nine boards, showing some serious two-way play. Then you had Connor Igoe, who was absolutely flawless from the field and the charity stripe, hitting all four of his field goal attempts and all four free throws for 12 points. When you have multiple guys hitting double digits and playing that efficiently, it is just a nightmare for opposing defenses. For SUNY-Old Westbury, Imole Akinwale fought hard, leading his team with 11 points, but it was just not enough to stem the tide.

This win brings Columbia’s record to an even 1-1, and they are looking to build some serious momentum early in the season. Their next challenge comes Monday when they host Stonehill. After a performance like Thursday’s, you just know that upcoming matchup is going to be watched closely to see if the Lions can keep this offensive fire lit.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.