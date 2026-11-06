Fordham Was Tied at the Half, Then Patrick Dropped 19 and Unleashed a 20-Point Explosion

Lateef Patrick absolutely ignited for 22 points off the bench, powering Fordham to a huge 83-63 victory over Stonehill on Thursday night. This wasn’t just a win, it was a second-half takeover, and Patrick was right at the center of it.

Patrick’s Second-Half Dominance Blew the Roof Off

Can we talk about a player coming alive? Patrick scored a team-high 19 points in the second half alone, transforming a deadlocked game into a full-blown rout. He shot an impressive 7 for 13 from the field, including a red-hot 4 for 8 from beyond the arc, and was perfect from the charity stripe, hitting all 4 of his free throws. What a performance! The Rams were tied 30-30 at halftime, struggling to pull away despite some early heroics. But when the second half started, Fordham flipped a switch, outscoring Stonehill by a whopping 20 points. Patrick was the undeniable engine for that surge, turning a tight contest into a comfortable 20-point win.

Team Effort Backs Up the Bench Boss

While Patrick stole the show with his offensive explosion, this win was a total team effort. Rikus Schulte dropped an incredibly efficient 16 points, hitting 8 of 11 shots from the floor. But he wasn’t just scoring; Schulte was everywhere, snagging 10 rebounds, dishing out five assists, and picking up five steals. That’s a stat line to remember! Amir Lindsey also chipped in with 13 points, with seven of those coming in the first half, helping to keep the Rams even before the Patrick-led storm. Lindsey shot 4 for 9 overall, including 2 for 4 from three-point range, and added 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. On Stonehill’s side, they had a decent fight going, with Jack Medalie leading them with 12 points, and both Trenton Ruth and Eli Greenberg adding 11 points each, with Greenberg also dishing out four assists. But once Fordham got going in that second half, there was just no stopping them.

Both teams now sit at 1-1 on the season. Fordham will look to keep this momentum rolling when they host Iona on Tuesday. Stonehill, on the other hand, will head out on the road to visit Columbia on Monday. It will be interesting to see if Fordham can maintain that second-half intensity in their next matchup!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.