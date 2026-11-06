UNC Got Outrebounded by Western Carolina, and It Almost Cost Them Everything

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North Carolina survived their season opener against Western Carolina, but calling it a “win” feels generous after they got pushed to the absolute limit. They barely scraped by with an 80-72 victory, and honestly, they were pretty lucky to grab that W. The Tar Heels played poorly on both sides of the court, struggling to put away a Catamounts team that kept them on their heels until the very end. But hey, a win is a win, right? Now, it’s about moving forward to game two of the Michael Malone era against the Wofford Terriers.

Rebounding? What’s Rebounding?

Let’s be real, the biggest flashing red light from Monday night was the rebounding. The Tar Heels, a program known for its dominance inside, got outrebounded by Western Carolina, 41-32. That’s just wild, and it nearly cost them the game. You simply don’t expect to see this team get outworked on the glass by an “inferior opponent,” even in a season opener. The roster doesn’t have that one dominant big man right now, and they’re really relying on Sayon Keita to step up and be that guy. With Cameron Fenns ineligible, the frontcourt depth takes a serious hit. UNC cannot afford to keep being this bad at rebounding, because it’s going to cost them against tougher competition. They need to figure this out, and fast.

Who’s Running the Show?

Another huge question mark coming out of the opener is the point guard role. We saw Neo Avdalas as the primary ball-handler on offense against Western Carolina, and let’s just say it didn’t exactly click. The lack of a true point guard really hurt the flow of the offense and made things tough. So, what’s Coach Malone going to do? Will he make an adjustment for Friday night? And if he does, who steps in? It really feels like this team doesn’t have a true point guard option ready to go at the moment, which could be a problem as the schedule gets tougher. We need to watch this closely to see who can step up and be a consistent facilitator for this offense. This is a chance for Malone to really see what he has with his roster on the court and make some critical adjustments to rotations and defensive sets.

This Friday, November 6, the Tar Heels (1-0) are back at the Dean Dome in Chapel Hill to face the Wofford Terriers (0-1) at 7:00 p.m. ET. You can catch it on the ACC Network or listen on SiriusXM (channel 266 for the UNC broadcast). The line has UNC favored by 22.5 points, with an Over/Under of 156.5. This isn’t just another early season game, this is a prime opportunity for UNC to build some confidence and address those glaring issues before the schedule gets much tougher. Remember, Wofford actually beat UNC 68-64 in Chapel Hill back on December 15, 2019, and the all-time series is tied at 2-2. My prediction? UNC 72, Wofford 60. But after that Western Carolina scare, nothing feels like a given. We need to see these guys play like a top program.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.