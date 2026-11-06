109 Points: LSU's Record-Shattering Win Rewrites Division I History, And College Hoops Isn't Ready

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LSU women’s basketball launched its young season into the stratosphere with a record-setting 109-point victory over Texas Southern on Thursday night, delivering a 131-22 absolute thrashing that will be talked about for years. If Coach Kim Mulkey wanted her No. 9-ranked Tigers to send an early message, well, mission accomplished. They didn’t just win their second game; they rewrote the history books in the process.

Pure Domination: A Shutout Quarter That Broke the Game

You think a 25-13 lead after the first quarter is good? Hold onto your hats, because what came next was pure insanity. The No. 9 Tigers didn’t simply dominate the second quarter, they *shut out* Texas Southern 40-0. Forty. To. Nothing. Can you even imagine that? It made the halftime score a ridiculous 65-13. From there, LSU kept its foot on the gas, winning the third quarter 30-3 and the fourth quarter 36-6. That 40-0 second quarter wasn’t just a brutal stretch, it actually makes LSU responsible for two of the three largest shutout quarters in Division I since the game switched to quarters back in the 2015-16 season. That is wild.

Records Annihilated and a WNBA Star on Hand

This wasn’t just a big win, folks. This was history. Coach Kim Mulkey’s squad didn’t simply break records, they annihilated them. The 109-point margin of victory marked the largest win in Division I history against another Division I opponent. Let that sink in for a second: *Division I history*. It also stands as the largest win in LSU basketball history, period, and represents the fewest points allowed in a game by any Mulkey-led unit. The Tigers showed off their depth too, with seven different LSU players hitting double-digit scoring. Texas Southern, meanwhile, couldn’t buy a bucket. They finished the game connecting on a measly eight of 55 field-goal attempts, a cringe-worthy 14.5 percent, and only two of those were two-point makes. They also went 0-for-2 from the free throw line, racked up a staggering 38 turnovers, and committed 24 fouls. Ouch. Even Bayou Barbie herself, Angel Reese, was in the building to witness the historic beatdown, fresh off her WNBA Finals run with the Dream.

Next up, LSU faces McNeese on November 10. While that might not be their ‘true test’, you better believe everyone will be watching to see if the No. 9 Tigers can keep this kind of fire burning. This team means business, and they put the entire league on notice.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.