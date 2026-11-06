Draymond Green Threw Khaman Maluach To The Floor, And His Reason Is All About ‘Respect Gone'

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Draymond Green is absolutely dominating the headlines again after his latest ejection, which apparently stemmed from a physical clash with Suns center Khaman Maluach before escalating to a full-blown confrontation with Dillon Brooks. The Golden State Warriors forward was promptly tossed, but he did not waste any time getting on his podcast to spill the beans on exactly why things went down the way they did. Green, true to form, always has something to say, and this time he is talking about the physicality that lit the fuse between him and Maluach.

The “Respect Gone” Foul on Khaman Maluach

This whole mess started with Green and Maluach battling it out in the paint. Maluach, playing center for the Suns, had a clear size advantage over Green, who was trying to use his speed and smarts to get the upper hand. But it sounds like things got way too physical, because Green ended up getting knocked to the floor. And that was the moment Green decided enough was enough. His response, though, was called “too excessive,” landing him a technical foul for what he did to Maluach.

Green, never one to back down from explaining himself, clarified his actions on his podcast. He straight up said, “Some of those fouls just had to happen. They just have to in order to command the respect that you must command in order to protect a rim. They just got to happen that way. The one with Maluach, I’ll take that one. That’s got to happen. I can’t fall down the middle of the paint; you’re just finishing, ahh. That don’t work, respect gone.” He is basically saying he had to make a statement to maintain his presence in the game. You gotta respect him for owning it, even if the league does not love the method.

From Maluach To Brooks: The Ejection Escalation

Now, while Green took responsibility for the foul on Maluach, that was not the end of the story. The initial technical then spiraled into the whole confrontation with Dillon Brooks. We saw Green grab Brooks by the collar, and that was the final straw that led to his prompt ejection. It is tough to look good when you are getting thrown out of a game, especially right after a previous physical altercation.

Green had some words for Brooks too, saying, “You’re supposed to be this tough guy. I don’t claim to be a tough guy; I just am who I am. I don’t claim to be some tough guy, but you can’t come to a man like you’re coming and saying the things you’re saying and putting your shoulder into his chest.” While he accepted blame for the Maluach incident, that clash with Brooks just made the whole situation look even messier for the vocal forward. It is clear that Green feels he has to stand his ground, no matter the consequences.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.