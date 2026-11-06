Mikel Brown Jr. Just Dropped 18 Points in 20 Minutes and Declared He ‘Can Do Better Than This'

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Mikel Brown Jr. just absolutely went off for a career-high 18 points in the Nets’ 114-104 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, and get this: the man still isn’t satisfied. Talk about setting a high bar for yourself.

The Rookie Is Balling, But He’s Not Happy

This kid, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, has been making it clear since day one he expects to be a force, and he’s showing flashes of it. Against Charlotte, Brown was one of the best players on the floor, stacking up 18 points, two rebounds, and four assists in a mere 20 minutes. The efficiency was there too, going 6-of-11 from the field and draining 3-of-5 from downtown. For most rookies, that’s a celebration! But not for Brown. “You could say [this was my most complete game this season],” he told the media after the game, “This is just the expectation that I hold myself to. I should play like this. Obviously, down the stretch, I had a couple of turnovers that I clean up.” Seriously? He wants *more* after a career night. That’s the mindset you love to see.

Minutes Restriction? What Minutes Restriction?

It’s even more wild when you remember Brown is navigating this early season with a minutes restriction, all because of an injury management program for his back. Despite that, Brooklyn’s been leaning on him more, asking him to perform in big spots, and he’s answering. The confidence just seems to grow with every dribble. Remember his previous career-high of 17 points, which he put up in 28 minutes against the Boston Celtics on October 27? That game was a heartbreaker, a 125-124 overtime loss, and Brown apparently made a crucial mistake there. He beat himself up for it, as he should. But since then, it looks like he’s locked in, focusing on his role and actually having fun out there. He even mentioned a “miscommunication” with Julius Randle, saying, “Me and Ju talked about it, and then the team talked about it. But I mean, this is the expectation. This is my standard that I’m supposed to be playing at, and I can do better than this.”

Even with the minutes limit, Mikel Brown Jr. is finding ways to impact the game, and he’s not letting any success, even a career-high, distract him from pushing for more. This kid is setting his own standard, and it’s a high one. You gotta wonder, what’s he gonna do when those minutes restrictions finally come off? This is just the beginning for him.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.