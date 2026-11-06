LSU's 109-Point Obliteration Just Wrote a New D1 Record, and College Hoops Is Officially on Notice

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The LSU women’s basketball team showed zero chill on Thursday night, absolutely dismantling Texas Southern with a mind-blowing 131-22 victory. This wasn’t just a win, it was a statement that rewrote the record books, setting a brand new D1 record for scoring margin in the process.

When Dominance Becomes History

You read that right: 131-22. That’s a 109-point difference, folks. While the final score itself is legendary, the Tigers weren’t just winning, they were setting records in style. This kind of performance isn’t just about a W, it’s about making a clear declaration to every other team out there about what LSU is capable of.

A Quarter of Pure Anarchy

It’s wild because the first quarter was actually kinda normal, with LSU leading 25-13. Like, okay, a decent start, right? But then the second quarter hit, and whatever Texas Southern thought they were doing got absolutely shut down. LSU went on a 40-0 run. Seriously, forty to zero in one quarter! And they didn’t slow down after halftime either, outscoring Texas Southern 66-9 in the entire second half. That’s just relentless, man. Sheesh.

This kind of record-breaking performance is the stuff of legends, and LSU just laid down a marker that’s gonna have everyone talking. What a night for the Tigers!

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.