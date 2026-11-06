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LSU's 109-Point Obliteration Just Wrote a New D1 Record, and College Hoops Is Officially on Notice
By Daniel Worbowski,9 days ago
The LSU women’s basketball team showed zero chill on Thursday night, absolutely dismantling Texas Southern with a mind-blowing 131-22 victory. This wasn’t just a win, it was a statement that rewrote the record books, setting a brand new D1 record for scoring margin in the process.
When Dominance Becomes History
You read that right: 131-22. That’s a 109-point difference, folks. While the final score itself is legendary, the Tigers weren’t just winning, they were setting records in style. This kind of performance isn’t just about a W, it’s about making a clear declaration to every other team out there about what LSU is capable of.
A Quarter of Pure Anarchy
It’s wild because the first quarter was actually kinda normal, with LSU leading 25-13. Like, okay, a decent start, right? But then the second quarter hit, and whatever Texas Southern thought they were doing got absolutely shut down. LSU went on a 40-0 run. Seriously, forty to zero in one quarter! And they didn’t slow down after halftime either, outscoring Texas Southern 66-9 in the entire second half. That’s just relentless, man. Sheesh.
This kind of record-breaking performance is the stuff of legends, and LSU just laid down a marker that’s gonna have everyone talking. What a night for the Tigers!
This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.
Originally reported by Bleacher Report.