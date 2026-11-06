Patrick Mahomes Is A Full Practice Go And The Jets Just Got A Nightmare Scenario

Patrick Mahomes, that dude from Kansas City, was a full participant in practice on Thursday, November 5. That’s big news for everyone watching the NFL, especially after what went down last week.

Momentum Shift?

Now, the Chiefs dropped their Week 8 game, which had to sting for their fans. But here’s the kicker: Mahomes himself actually had a strong performance against Denver, even in the loss. That tells you the guy was still out there slinging it despite whatever was going on with that knee. He was battling, and that resilience could be huge.

Sunday Showdown With the Jets

So, with Mahomes back to full practice, he’s got a real chance to keep that momentum rolling into this weekend’s matchup against the New York Jets. Think about it, a full practice after a strong individual outing? That’s the kind of confidence boost a QB needs. He could easily finish as a QB1 again, putting up the kind of numbers we all expect from him.

It’s all eyes on Sunday’s game against the Jets. Mahomes being a full go changes the dynamic entirely. You know the guy is going to come out firing, looking to build on that strong individual showing and remind everyone why he’s one of the best.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.