Jalen Brunson Dropped 28.4 Points in the Playoffs, And Now He's Dropping Crime on ‘Law & Order'

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Jalen Brunson, the dude who just led the Knicks to a championship, made his ‘Law & Order: SVU’ debut on Thursday night, proving he’s got more moves than just a killer crossover. Brunson took on the role of “Detective Madison,” jumping straight into the drama on the small screen, and honestly, can this guy do no wrong right now?

From Madison Square Garden to Detective Madison

This isn’t just some random cameo either. Brunson’s own dad, Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson, even popped up briefly in the same episode. And get this: ‘Law & Order: SVU’ star Mariska Hargitay is a massive Knicks fan herself. She’s been spotted courtside at Madison Square Garden cheering on the team through their entire 2026 playoff run that ended with a championship. She was even there for the parade after the team snapped that 53-year title drought last season. Brunson totally gets it too, telling Daniel D’Addario of Variety that Hargitay is his favorite celebrity Knicks fan. “Mariska is my favorite New York Knicks fan,” Brunson said. “I’m so grateful for the relationship we have been able to build over the last few years. As a lifelong fan of ‘SVU,’ her support means the world to me. I’m truly grateful to have her in my corner.” It’s pretty wild to go from dominating the court to sharing scenes with an icon who’s also your biggest fan.

Finals MVP With a Flair for the Dramatic

Let’s not forget what Brunson was doing *before* he was solving fictional crimes. The three-time All-Star was an absolute beast in the 2026 postseason. He basically carried his team, averaging a league-leading 28.4 points, plus 6.1 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. He wasn’t just good, he was *the best*, snagging both Eastern Conference Finals MVP and Finals MVP honors. That’s serious hardware. This season, he’s still putting up numbers, averaging 25.6 points and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 41.4 percent from the field. So yeah, the guy can hoop, he can act, and he’s clearly living his best life after ending a half-century championship drought.

What’s next for Brunson? Maybe a new scoring record, or another deep playoff run. One thing’s for sure: whether he’s on the court or on your TV, Jalen Brunson is making it impossible to look away.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.