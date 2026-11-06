Adam Schefter's ‘No Sense' Verdict On Kirk Cousins Has Vikings Fans Scrambling

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The NFL trade deadline on November 10 is almost here, and for anyone sweating over Kirk Cousins possibly getting shipped to the Minnesota Vikings, ESPN’s Adam Schefter has some incredibly blunt words. He’s absolutely not buying into that speculation, telling his podcast listeners, “Why are the Raiders trading Kirk Cousins to Minnesota? Why are they doing that?” Schefter’s take is a full-stop dismissal, concluding, “It makes no sense to me.”

Why the Raiders Are Sticking with Their Man

Schefter’s skepticism isn’t just hot air. The Raiders have rolled to a 4-4 start with Cousins under center, and he’s putting up serious numbers. Through Week 8, Cousins has completed 63.6 percent of his passes for a solid 2,124 yards. He’s also tearing it up in the touchdown department, ranking second in the entire NFL with 19 touchdown passes against just five interceptions. Seriously, he’s dealing!

Beyond the impressive stats, Cousins plays a crucial role for the Raiders as the “perfect mentor” for their 2026 top pick, Fernando Mendoza. The team wants Mendoza to develop on the bench, not be rushed into action. With Cousins playing this well and guiding their young future, it’s hard to see the Raiders hitting the panic button and moving him. They’re trying to push for the top of the AFC West, and you don’t trade away your starting QB who’s performing at a high level when you’re in the hunt.

The Rumors That Schefter Just Torpedoed

Despite Schefter’s strong stance, the trade speculation hasn’t been entirely baseless. The Athletic’s Michael Silver earlier this week was asking if the Vikings might look at Cousins or Daniel Jones from the Colts, especially with Kyler Murray sidelined with a hamstring injury. Silver even reported, “My sense is that nothing has been ruled out.”

However, The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero cooled those flames on KFAN on Wednesday, saying he felt there was a “low percentage chance” the Vikings would actually make a big swing at the deadline. With Schefter now throwing his weight behind that idea, it looks like Minnesota is in a tough spot. If the Raiders stick with Cousins, which all signs point to, the Vikings will have to scramble for another quarterback option in the next five days, or lean on Carson Wentz until Murray can return to the field. And guess what? Wentz is currently on track to start for the Vikings when the Raiders kick off their Week 9 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

So, while the NFL rumor mill always churns, it seems Adam Schefter has slammed the brakes on this particular narrative. The Raiders appear committed to Cousins, their AFC West push, and the development of Mendoza.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.