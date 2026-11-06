Kyle Hamilton's Hip Injury Is the Gut Punch the Ravens' Defense Absolutely Could Not Take

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All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton is officially out with a hip injury, a brutal setback for the Baltimore Ravens during their Week 9 Thursday night matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium. This isn’t just some rotational guy; losing Hamilton means Baltimore is without one of its absolute most important defensive players, facing down quarterback Trevor Lawrence and a Jacksonville offense that can absolutely tear defenses apart through the air. The team confirmed his status on social media, with reporters like Jeff Zrebiec, Jamison Hensley, and Brian Wacker all over the news. The big question now is, what’s the severity, and how long is he gonna be out beyond tonight? Nobody knows, and that’s the scary part.

A Secondary in Shambles: Hamilton’s Versatility Is Irreplaceable

Hamilton’s departure is a massive blow, especially considering the Ravens’ secondary was already banged up before kickoff. Fellow safety Jaylinn Hawkins was ruled out before the game even started, thanks to a knee injury. That means less flexibility, less depth, and a whole lot more headaches at the position. Hamilton isn’t just a safety; he’s a defensive cheat code. He can play deep, he can move up to the line, cover tight ends and running backs, and even blitz. His ability to do literally everything lets defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver play mind games, disguising coverages and creating different looks without having to constantly swap players in and out. Trying to replace someone with that kind of responsibility, someone who does way more than your typical safety, is a nightmare. It’s an even bigger problem against a guy like Lawrence, whose arm strength lets him challenge defenses deep and demand perfect communication across multiple coverage assignments.

Ravens’ Injury Woes Just Keep Piling Up

This hip injury isn’t Hamilton’s first health scare this season. He was already dealing with a right knee injury before Week 8’s game against the Buffalo Bills, though he managed to practice and play in that one. Now, a hip issue adds another worrying health concern for the fifth-year defensive back. The Ravens’ injury list is getting ridiculous. Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson is out with a right thumb injury, and backup Tyler Huntley is sidelined with a toe injury, which means rookie Joe Fagnano was thrown into the starting role against Jacksonville. Hamilton’s exit just makes everything harder for head coach Jesse Minter as Baltimore tries to navigate what is clearly a critical stretch of their season. For now, they’ve got to finish this game without their most versatile defensive back. Hamilton’s status moving forward depends on more medical evaluations and updates from the team after the game. The most immediate concern, though, is how this banged-up Baltimore secondary somehow adjusts without both Hamilton and Hawkins to stop Jacksonville’s passing attack from exploiting every single communication breakdown and unfavorable matchup on the field.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.