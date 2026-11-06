Mike Holmgren's Third Hall of Fame Shot Is Here, and the 12s Are Done Waiting

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Mike Holmgren, the guy who led our Seahawks through a whole decade, is officially back on the ballot as one of five coaching semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. For a lot of us in the Emerald City, this feels long overdue, and we’re ready for him to get the recognition he’s earned.

Another Shot at Immortality

This isn’t Holmgren’s first dance with the Hall of Fame committee, not even close. He was a finalist in both 2020 and 2025, meaning he’s been right there, knocking on the door, only to be passed over. He’s up against some big names this year, too: Bill Belichick, Tom Coughlin, Dan Reeves, and Mike Shanahan. The process is intense: a selection subcommittee is going to meet virtually on November 17th. Their job? Pick just one coaching candidate to put forward to the full selection committee. That full committee meets right before the Super Bowl and decides who makes the cut, with anywhere from three to seven individuals making it in from a pool of 13 players, one coach, and one contributor. After being so close, twice, you gotta feel the pressure is on for this to be his year.

The Holmgren Legacy: Our Super Bowl Run and Beyond

Look, we know what Holmgren did for *our* team. He was at the helm of the Seahawks from 1999 to 2008, taking us to the Super Bowl and changing the culture around here. Before coming to Seattle, he took the Green Bay Packers to two Super Bowls, winning one. That’s some serious hardware right there. And let’s not forget his time as an assistant coach with the San Francisco 49ers, where he was part of two more Super Bowl-winning teams. Add it all up, and his overall coaching record, including playoffs, stands at a solid 174-122. He wasn’t just a coach either; he pulled double duty as general manager for the Seahawks and even served as team president for the Cleveland Browns. The man’s résumé is stacked. He’s already in the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame, and more importantly to us, he’s a proud member of the Seattle Seahawks Ring of Honor. That alone tells you how much he means to this city and this franchise. How can a guy with that kind of impact not be in the big one?

So, all eyes are on November 17th, when that subcommittee makes its tough call. For Holmgren, and for every Seahawks fan who remembers those glory years under him, this is more than just another nomination. It’s about cementing the legacy of a coach who brought us some of our most unforgettable football moments. Let’s hope the third time’s the charm, because the Emerald City believes our coach belongs.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.