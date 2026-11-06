Yaxel Lendeborg Called Out Luka Doncic, And Now the NBA's Most Honest Duo Has a Warning

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Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg has been on an absolute tear to start his 2026-27 NBA season, but his mouth might be making more headlines than his fantastic play. In his very first league game, this kid got into it with Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic, then told the media afterward that he “lost all respect” for Doncic. Talk about a fiery debut from a rookie.

Lendeborg’s Red-Hot Start and Even Hotter Takes

Look, Lendeborg has absolutely backed up his trash talk. He’s having a fantastic rookie year, averaging a stellar 21.5 points, seven rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game over his first eight career games. That’s a phenomenal start, making him arguably the Warriors’ second-best player right behind Stephen Curry. The Warriors owner has even admitted Lendeborg’s play has changed his thoughts about making trades, which is high praise for a first-year guy. He’s made history for a Warriors rookie that hasn’t been done since Curry himself. But that early, unfiltered trash talk? That’s what’s really got the league buzzing and could easily damage his reputation. You love the confidence, but sometimes you gotta wonder if it goes too far.

Brunson and Hart Drop Truth Bombs on the Rookie’s Antics

Yaxel Lendeborg’s outspoken nature has become a hot topic around the league, even making it onto the “Roommates Show” podcast hosted by New York Knicks duo Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. And guess what? The Knicks guys love what they are seeing from the rookie. They are totally on board with him getting assertive on the court, recognizing that type of on-court chatter brings a whole new level of energy to the arena.

But here’s where the wisdom comes in. Brunson and Hart are warning Lendeborg to be careful with the media. They’re telling him that while leaving it all on the court is great, going public with comments like “I have no respect for him” could really hurt his image and cloud how people perceive him. “Maybe dial down the media, like I have no respect for him; I wouldn’t have said that to the media. He might have said it; that’s what he did the most with that. I think it’s good for the game when you do that, there’s always a level of energy in the arena. It’s cool,” Hart and Brunson advised on their show. That’s some seasoned, real talk.

It seems Lendeborg has listened, too. He’s reportedly toned down his media comments since that incident with Doncic. He’s still going to speak his mind, which we love to see, but now it will probably be only when it’s absolutely necessary. This whole thing reminds you that raw talent needs to be paired with smart decision-making, especially when you are under the microscope in the NBA. This kid has the goods, but navigating the media landscape will be crucial for his long-term success.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by The Sporting News.