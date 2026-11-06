7-Foot-1 Stephanie Okechukwu's Debut Is Here, and Her Coach Guarantees ‘Definitely More' On the Way

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Stephanie Okechukwu, the tallest player in women’s college basketball history at a mind-bending 7-foot-1, finally hit the court for Texas Tech on Thursday, and she wasted no time making her presence felt. The Lady Raiders absolutely crushed Charlotte with a dominant 64-37 win, and Okechukwu was right in the middle of it all, even though her coach thinks she’s just getting started.

Lady Raiders Dominate with a Historic Debut

Seriously, this woman is built different. Okechukwu, all 7-foot-1 of her, won the opening tip! Not only that, but she scored the first points of her college career, and the first points of Texas Tech’s entire season, with two free throws after reeling in a missed three-pointer by Ambrosia Cole and drawing a foul. Talk about an immediate impact. By the time the final buzzer sounded, she had dropped 6 points, snagged 10 rebounds, and swatted away 4 blocks in just 21 minutes on the court. That’s a serious stat line for a debut, especially when you consider Texas Tech’s previous tallest players, Nicole Dominguez and Abbie Boutilier, were both “only” 6-foot-10.

Texas Tech’s offense was clicking, with Destinee Hooks leading the charge with 16 points and 7 rebounds. Cole added 12 points and 7 boards herself. Charlotte’s Mariah Sain put up 16 points for the 49ers, but no other player on her team managed more than 5. After the game, Lady Raiders head coach Krista Gerlich wasn’t just excited, she was practically buzzing about what’s next. “She does not think she played well,” Gerlich said. “I’m excited for her and it’s only going to get better. There is definitely more.” And when a coach says that after a double-digit rebound and multiple blocks debut? You know it’s real.

The Unbelievable NCAA Eligibility Saga

Okechukwu’s road to Lubbock, Texas, wasn’t just about her towering height. The 21-year-old native of Umunneochi, Nigeria, faced an uphill battle with the NCAA even before she stepped onto the court. After graduating from Fukuchiyama Seibi High School in Kyoto, Japan, in 2024, she played AAU ball in the Philippines and worked with trainers in Nigeria. Texas Tech signed her in January, but she didn’t play during the 2025-26 season.

The NCAA, in a move that honestly makes you scratch your head, initially only granted her two years of eligibility. Why? Because they considered her to have taken a “gap year” since her high school graduation, despite her never playing college or professional basketball before! Texas Tech wasn’t having it and immediately filed a waiver, hoping to at least get her three years. But then, earlier this week, the unbelievable news came down: the NCAA granted her all four years. Associate coach and general manager Erik DeRoo caught the moment on video, telling her, “I got a call from the NCAA that said that they granted you all four years of eligibility to play at Texas Tech, which means you’d be here four years to get your degree.” She’s officially listed as a sophomore on the Lady Raiders’ website. Can you imagine the relief?

This team, which went 26-8 and made it to the NCAA tournament second round last season, looks to keep that momentum rolling. They’ll host Lamar on Monday. But if you want to see Okechukwu truly test her skills against top-tier competition, mark your calendars: November 19, when the Lady Raiders face No. 12 North Carolina at the WBCA Showcase in Florida. That game is set to be broadcast on ESPN2, and after a debut like this, you know everyone will be watching to see just how much “more” this 7-foot-1 phenom has in store.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.