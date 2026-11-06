The 2027 QB Class Is Already Tanking, and the NFL Trade Deadline Just Got Wild

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Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline is RIGHT THERE, and every front office in the league is weighing draft picks against current trade candidates. But this year, the math feels different. The 2027 NFL Draft class, hyped hard in the spring, hasn’t exactly lit up the scoreboard this season.

The Shine Is Off the 2027 Quarterback Apple

Remember last year, how everyone was buzzing about the 2027 draft class? A league source, who knows their stuff about QBs and drafts, put it plain: “Last year, the ’27 draft was looming over the ’26 draft far more than usual. And it has not been a stellar year.” Seriously, the first half of the 2026 college football season has done nothing to juice up the NFL’s excitement for these signal-callers. Fair or not, that QB buzz affects how everyone sees the whole class.

Case in point: Texas QB Arch Manning. His play for the Longhorns this season? Inconsistent. It’s totally casting doubt on his NFL draft potential. Back in April, teams were practically hoarding their 2027 picks because of all that hype, especially for the potential first-round QBs. Now that the shine is dimming, are those picks suddenly back on the table?

Deadline Dominoes: Teams Are Ready to Deal

Of course, every team’s gonna play this their own way. That’s the NFL, right? But conversations with folks around the league confirm it: some of these draft-eligible players? They’re losing their luster. And that belief could totally embolden teams at the deadline. They might be looking to snag players *now* for positions where the draft just doesn’t feel like a sure thing anymore.

An AFC executive, high up the chain, already has a “general sense of the deeper and shallower areas” of the draft, even with incomplete individual evaluations. They said you can get “close enough to where it’s like, ‘OK, it’s deep. We can solve that in the draft.'” But here’s the kicker: If a position is “weaker than other years based on our information,” it “probably makes sense to make this move because between now and the draft, we probably can’t solve it the way we want to solve it if we don’t do this.” It’s all about piecing together that plan.

Two AFC teams and even a high-ranking NFC executive confirmed it: they don’t see the 2027 NFL Draft as highly now as they did just this summer. And yeah, it’s because of the quarterback class. One AFC evaluator admitted, “I was part of [the hype], too. I got caught up, probably told a bunch of people how…”

So, with Tuesday’s deadline staring us down and the long-hyped 2027 draft class looking less like a diamond mine and more like a gravel pit, expect some serious wheeling and dealing. Teams are about to make moves based on what they *know* now, not what they *hoped* for. Get ready, folks.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.