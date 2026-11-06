0-for-1 From Deep: Bronny James Is Back in the G League, and the Lakers Still Can't Find Their Missing Piece

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Bronny James is heading back to the G League. The Lakers assigned him to their Coachella Valley Lakers affiliate, a move that speaks volumes about what the big club needs and what Bronny isn’t quite bringing to the court right now.

Not His First Rodeo in the G

This isn’t new territory for Bronny, who has bounced between the G League and the main roster in both of his first two NBA seasons. While the Lakers are off to a decent 7-2 start, Bronny has only clocked 12 minutes across five games, mostly in garbage time. The problem for the Lakers, according to the whispers, is a glaring need for guards who can shoot and defend. Bronny, bless his heart, isn’t exactly fitting that mold, even if he did shoot 38.6% from beyond the arc last season. This season? He’s 0-for-1 from deep. Yeah, that’s not gonna cut it when you’re trying to complement guys like Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Developing Talent, But Not the Right Fit Right Now

To his credit, Bronny has genuinely developed over his two seasons. He’s got a good feel for the game, he plays solid defense (though at 6’2″, he’s not guarding bigger guys), and he can get into the paint to make some smart reads. He’s just not the specific piece the Lakers are desperate for at this very moment. He’s joined in Coachella Valley by first-round pick Cameron Carr, a raw but incredibly athletic talent out of Baylor. Carr’s barely seen the court himself, with only four minutes across three games, so getting him some serious run in the G League is a no-brainer. The Coachella Valley Lakers kick off their season Friday at Acrisure Arena, which is just outside Palm Springs. The Lakers actually moved their G League squad there this summer from El Segundo.

This G League stint for Bronny and Carr isn’t just about getting minutes, it’s about trying to sharpen skills that the Lakers might, *might*, need down the line. For now, it’s clear the team is still hunting for those specific shooters and defenders, and that search continues while Bronny gets his reps in the desert.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.