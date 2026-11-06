McCaffrey's Hamstring Limits Him, But His Workload Is About To Explode

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Christian McCaffrey, the San Francisco 49ers star running back, was a limited participant in practice Thursday, November 5. He’s dealing with a hamstring issue, which is definitely the kind of news that makes you pause, especially with a guy who’s so central to that offense.

Why This Practice Report Has Everyone Watching

Now, don’t freak out *just* yet. There hasn’t been any indication at all that McCaffrey is in danger of missing the Week 9 contest. That’s the good news. But, let’s be real, any time a key player like CMC is limited, you gotta pay attention. His status during Friday’s session will be absolutely worth monitoring. It’s the kind of update that could shift how San Francisco attacks their next opponent.

The Real Reason San Francisco Needs Him

Here’s the kicker: even with this hamstring tweak, if McCaffrey does suit up, he’s expected to be incredibly busy. We’re talking major action as both a runner and a receiver. Why? Because the San Francisco offense is looking at a likely depleted receiving corps for Week 9. That means the workload on McCaffrey’s shoulders could explode, making his health even more critical than usual.

So, keep an eye on that Friday practice report. Everything hinges on it for Week 9. We’ll be waiting to see if McCaffrey’s ready to carry that heavy load.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.