‘You're F***ing Embarrassing Yourself': Tainara Lisboa's Coach Went Nuclear, And Her UFC Career Is Hanging By a Thread

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Tainara Lisboa’s UFC career took a brutal hit at UFC Fight Night 292, suffering her third consecutive loss, all by finish, after a wild exchange in her corner between rounds that had everyone talking. The flyweight was finished by heavy ground-and-pound punches at the 3:20 mark of Round 3 against Lucia Szabova, but it was the intense verbal lashing from her coach and husband, Bruno Polengo, after Round 2 that truly set the internet ablaze.

Polengo’s Blistering Corner Speech and the Fallout

Lisboa was clearly down two rounds in what was a tough matchup against the undefeated Szabova. Back on her stool, Polengo laid into her verbally, with the entire exchange airing on the broadcast, leaving no doubt about his frustration. “You’re f*cking embarrassing yourself,” Polengo screamed in Portuguese, translated by MMA Fighting. “Is this what you trained for? What the f*ck is this? This b*tch has nothing on the ground. Wake the f*ck up. Wake up. You gotta grab her. No f*cking slacking off. This b*tch is a three-time champion, and that’s all she’s got? Tainara, I want you to kill this b*tch. You have five minutes.”

It’s rare to see a coach get that intense, but this one felt different. UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier and Laura Sanko on the commentary team immediately reacted. Cormier didn’t mince words, saying, “I gotta be honest with you Laura, I did not love the corner work, no. It can’t be emotional. No matter what you feel for your fighter, how much you care for them, how much you want to help, you cannot give them an emotional message when the fight is going sideways for them. It’s not an emotional problem.” The backlash online was swift, but it came as a surprise to Lisboa’s camp.

A Fight For Her Career, A “Proof of Love”

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Lisboa and Polengo explained their deep emotional connection and why this kind of tough love is their normal. Lisboa revealed the immense personal struggle behind her fight journey, including a “super complex surgery” after her second fight that forced her to learn to walk again. She dealt with “a lot of pain,” rehabilitation, and even “mental problems” and “depression,” needing medication. For her, “being there is really a chance for a future, it’s how we pay our bills.”

Lisboa admitted she was “embarrassed by what I did, by what I failed to do” in the cage. She sees Polengo’s yelling as “a huge proof of love,” even if he were just her coach. For them, this fight was incredibly high stakes. Lisboa called it a “very decisive fight, a fight that will probably cost me my career in the organization, against an undefeated and very tough girl, and we had to accept it.” Polengo echoed her sentiments, firmly rejecting the idea that his comments were abusive and stating he does not believe he went too far.

After her third consecutive finish loss, Tainara Lisboa faces an uncertain future. Was this emotional outburst from her corner what she needed, or did it push her further into a corner? With her UFC roster spot potentially on the line, the question remains if this “proof of love” will be enough to keep her dreams alive in the organization.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.