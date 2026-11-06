Derrick Henry Just Blew Past Bettis and Tomlinson, and Emmitt Smith Is Taking Notice

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Derrick Henry just officially etched his name deeper into NFL history, flying past two absolute legends on the all-time rushing list Thursday night. The Ravens running back secured seventh place after a strong first half, giving the home crowd a massive reason to cheer.

The Historic Climb

King Henry wasted no time making his mark, racking up 51 first-half rushing yards. That was all it took for him to leapfrog both Jerome Bettis, who had 13,662 career yards, and LaDainian Tomlinson, who finished with 13,684. He started the night at ninth all-time and by halftime, he was sitting comfortably at seventh. To give you some perspective, Henry entered that game with 632 yards for the season and 13,650 in his career, meaning his total now stands at an incredible 13,701 yards. Next up on the list is Curtis Martin, holding down sixth place with 14,101 career rushing yards. Honestly, it was pretty much the only thing the Ravens faithful had to celebrate that Thursday night, but what a moment it was.

Chasing Immortality

Now that Henry is firmly in the top seven, the real question begins: can he actually catch Emmitt Smith? Smith’s record of 18,355 yards has felt untouchable for decades. The numbers show Henry might just have a shot. He’s been an absolute beast, averaging 1,578 yards over the past four seasons, and he’s maintained an impressive 85 yards per game average across his entire career. He’ll need another three to four years of that kind of production to realistically chase down Smith. Henry turns 33 in January, which puts him in a similar timeline to Smith, who was 35 in his final season back in 2004. The wildest part? Emmitt Smith himself believes Henry has a chance to break his record. When the GOAT says it, you know this isn’t just some crazy fan talk.

Can Henry keep this up? Absolutely. The guy’s been a monster for years. With Emmitt Smith himself talking about it, you know this isn’t just a fantasy. We’re watching history unfold week by week, and every yard Henry gains is a step closer to making the seemingly impossible, possible.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.