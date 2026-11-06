Richmond Hung 107 Points On Southern Virginia and Dominick Stewart Just Started a War

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Richmond absolutely stomped Southern Virginia 107-46 on Thursday, with Dominick Stewart dropping 17 points to lead the charge. This wasn’t just a win, it was a statement game, showing everyone the Spiders mean business right out of the gate.

Spiders Came Out Swinging

From the jump, Richmond was on another level. They snagged the lead for good with a ridiculous 19:45 left in the *first* half, seriously. By halftime, it was a 58-18 blowout, and Jamie Kaiser Jr. was already sitting on 10 points. They weren’t done there, later pushing it to 92-33 thanks to a flat-out nasty 17-2 scoring run in the second half. This team just kept their foot on the gas, never letting up.

Dominick Stewart Led the Charge

But the real story was Dominick Stewart. The man racked up 17 points, and not just that, he swiped three steals, making plays all over the court. He even led the team with eight points in the second half, just to put the exclamation mark on this dominant win. He wasn’t alone, though. Will Harper III poured in 15 points, hitting 6 of 10 from the field, including a sweet 3 of 4 from downtown. Jamie Kaiser Jr., who was already hot at half, finished with 15 points himself, going 6 of 9 overall and also knocking down 3 of 4 from three-point range. On the other side, Talmage Stucki tried to keep Southern Virginia in it, finishing with 14 points and three steals, but it just wasn’t enough against Richmond’s firepower.

Richmond is now sitting pretty at 2-0, looking like they mean business early in the season. Their next test is Sunday when they face Temple. Southern Virginia, on the other hand, heads to Western Carolina on Monday. You gotta wonder if Richmond can keep this kind of insane scoring up!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.