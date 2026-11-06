Tye Kartye Blew Through The Flyers' Defense, Delivering Another Stinging Loss

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The Philadelphia Flyers, true to their perplexing form this season, blew a 2-1 third-period lead to lose 3-2 to the New York Rangers Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. It was a brutal gut-punch, capped by a game-winning goal from Tye Kartye that saw him completely torch the Flyers’ defense.

A Lead Gone in a Flash

This team just keeps finding fresh ways to lose. We’ve seen them get clobbered 7-0, battle back from a 3-1 deficit only to fall in a shootout, and even play solid hockey against tough opponents only to be doomed by unlucky bounces. But Thursday against the Rangers? That was a new level of agony. After allowing an early J.T. Miller goal less than five minutes into the game, it looked like the Flyers might be in for another rout. But to their credit, they settled down, found their legs, and even managed to skate into the second intermission with a 2-1 lead. They were set up for a win.

Then the third period happened, and it was like someone unplugged their controllers. With just over six minutes left, Pavel Dorofeyev knotted the game on the power play. And just like that, less than two minutes later, Tye Kartye absolutely blasted past the entire Flyers defense to rip home the eventual game-winning goal. Talk about a baffling gaffe by what looked like the entire squad. The Rangers ended up with 27 shots on goal to Philly’s 25, showing just how tight this one was, right up until the Flyers fumbled it away.

Unlikely Scorers Can’t Save Them

Normally, when the Flyers manage to put the puck in the net, you’d bet it was one of the usual suspects like Travis Konecny or Trevor Zegras. Not tonight. The two goals Philly did score came from some of their least effective offensive players, Simon Benoit and Noel Acciari. Yeah, you read that right. Acciari has scored before, though not often, but Benoit finding the twine is so rare it genuinely needs a shout-out. Credit to Tyson Foerster, though, for getting the puck loose on the forecheck and eventually getting it to Benoit at the blue line. It wasn’t exactly a textbook play, given Benoit’s shot isn’t typically considered a major threat, but hey, it worked.

Ultimately, nothing comes easy for the Flyers, and this latest loss was another particularly avoidable one that ended up costing them the game. They just can’t seem to figure out how to win, even when they set themselves up perfectly.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Broad Street Hockey.