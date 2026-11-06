William Carrier's Late Goal Has Carolina Surging and New York Fans Feeling That Gut Punch

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William Carrier absolutely lit the lamp in the third period last night, ripping in the go-ahead goal that sealed a tough 5-3 win for the Carolina Hurricanes over the New York Islanders on Thursday night. Carolina just keeps piling up wins, now taking four of their last five games, and they showed exactly why they are a first-place team in this grinder.

Carolina Strikes Early, Islanders Refuse to Quit

The Hurricanes came out firing, making an immediate statement by jumping out to a two-goal lead in the first 3:20 of the game. They scored on two of their first three shots, catching the Islanders completely off guard. Logan Stankoven got things started, capitalizing on a New York miscue when Anthony Duclair and Jean-Gabriel Pageau totally over-skated a bouncing puck. Stankoven made them pay, sending a wrist shot right between Semyon Varlamov’s pads. Jackson Blake kept his point streak alive, now up to eight games, with the primary assist on that opener. Minutes later, Jordan Martinook found Jesperi Kotkaniemi all alone behind the Islanders defense, a direct result of Matthew Schaefer getting caught up ice trying to keep a play alive. Kotkaniemi had an easy redirection, and suddenly, it was 2-0 Carolina.

But if you thought the Islanders were going to roll over, you had another thing coming. They stormed back in the second period, tying the game with two goals in the first 5:44. Mitchell Chaffee redirected Schaefer’s shot from the point for his first goal of the season, showing some serious hustle. A little over two minutes later, Brayden Schenn wrapped one around to knot things up. The energy in that arena must have been electric! However, the lead did not last long, because sixty seconds later, Andrei Svechnikov finished a feed from Sebastian Aho to put Carolina back in front. Still, the Islanders kept punching back, with Viktor Eklund answering with a one-timer from the slot with less than three minutes remaining in the period, making it 3-3 going into the third. What a rollercoaster!

The Decisive Blow and a Veteran Addition

The third period was all about who wanted it more, and William Carrier proved he did. With 5:08 left in regulation, Aho fired a shot from the left wall, and Carrier was right there to bury the rebound. That was the go-ahead goal, the one that broke the Islanders’ hearts after they fought so hard to stay in it. Jalen Chatfield twisted the knife even further, adding an empty-net goal in the final minute of the third to secure Carolina’s 5-3 victory. Carolina’s Brandon Bussi made 24 saves to secure the win, while Varlamov, despite giving up five, still stood tall with 34 saves against a relentless Hurricanes attack. Brayden Schenn was not just scoring, he also picked up an assist for the Islanders, showing he is a playmaker even in a tough loss.

Off the ice, the Islanders did make a move on Thursday, signing veteran defenseman Ben Hutton to a one-year contract. Hutton, who is 33, joined the team on a professional tryout this past Monday. He racked up 15 points, with six goals and nine assists, in 55 games with the Vegas Golden Knights last season. Hopefully, he can bring some veteran savvy to their defensive corps.

The Hurricanes will look to keep their hot streak going when they host Chicago on Saturday. As for the Islanders, they will try to snap their two-game skid when they host New Jersey on Saturday. They definitely need to tighten things up and turn this ship around fast.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.