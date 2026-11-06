East Hampton Swept ALL 14 First-Place Votes: Why The CIAC Tournament Is Suddenly On Notice

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Connecticut girls’ soccer is about to get intense. St. Joseph and East Hampton have locked down their No. 1 spots in the Class LL/L and M/S coaches polls, respectively, heading into the state tournaments that kick off this Friday. But here’s the kicker: East Hampton didn’t just stay at the top, they earned every single one of the 14 first-place votes in their poll. Talk about a statement!

Class LL/L Is Shaking Things Up Behind St. Joseph

St. Joseph holds strong at the top of the Class LL/L poll. They pulled in eight of the 11 first-place votes, rocking a 13-0-2 record as they roll into the postseason. That’s some serious consistency right there. But the teams chasing them are making moves. Glastonbury, with a perfect 16-0-0 record and one first-place vote, climbed a spot to No. 2 this week. Greenwich jumped up to No. 3 too, sitting at 13-1-1. Simsbury, also with an undefeated 16-0-0 record, actually slipped from No. 2 to No. 4, which is wild to see a team with that kind of run drop a couple spots! Ridgefield, nabbing the other two first-place votes, rounds out the top five with a 13-0-3 record. We’ve even got Hall moving into the Top 10 at No. 9. That top end of the LL/L bracket looks like it’s gonna be a dogfight.

East Hampton Is On Another Level

Now, let’s talk about East Hampton in the M/S poll. They are just dominating. This squad isn’t just No. 1, they are UNANIMOUSLY No. 1, raking in all 14 first-place votes. With a flawless 15-0-0 record, they haven’t dropped a single game all season. That kind of perfect run and complete agreement from the coaches? That’s what you call a juggernaut. The rest of the top five in the M/S poll held steady, with Tolland (13-3-0) at No. 2, Stonington (14-1-1) at No. 3, Old Saybrook (11-2-3) at No. 4, and Lauralton Hall (10-5-1) at No. 5. This M/S bracket feels like it’s East Hampton’s to lose, but anything can happen in the tournament.

So, here we go. The state tournaments kick off this Friday. The big question looming over both divisions is whether St. Joseph and East Hampton can keep this incredible regular season momentum going. Can they finish the job and bring home those CIAC tournament banners? It’s gonna be a thrilling ride to find out!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.