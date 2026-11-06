Kayode Awosika Is Back, And The Chargers Just Threw Him To The Texans' Wolves

Houston Texans logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Chargers starting left guard Kayode Awosika, who’s been sidelined since Week Two, is finally back on the field. The big man logged his second limited practice session this week on Thursday and it looks like he is geared up to return for Sunday’s game against the Texans. Awosika was playing pretty solid football in his 1+ games to kick off the season, so getting his presence back in the front five should be a welcome sight for the Chargers.

Welcome Back, Now Go Block Will Anderson

But hey, talk about a “welcome back” party. What looks like Awosika’s first game back is gonna be a straight-up gut check against the Houston front seven. The Texans absolutely love to run games up front, which means Awosika is going to be seeing a whole lot of Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter right in his face. That is a brutal assignment for anyone, let alone a guy coming off an injury and a long layoff. You gotta wonder how long it will take him to shake off the rust with those two monsters coming for him.

More Injury Updates, Including a Rookie’s Long Absence

Elsewhere on the injury report, rookie wideout Brenen Thompson remains a DNP. He’s still dealing with quad and hamstring issues and hasn’t played in over a month. As a “Mike McDaniel guy” from this past draft, that’s a tough look for the rookie and the team, missing out on crucial development time. On the brighter side, both David Njoku and Denzel Perryman have been able to log limited practices on both Wednesday and Thursday this week. They could both be activated and hit the field this Sunday, too. Getting those two back would definitely help, especially with the challenge Awosika is walking into.

The Chargers are heading into a critical Week 9 matchup against the Texans on Sunday. All eyes will be on Awosika and how he handles his baptism by fire against that relentless Houston defensive line. Can he anchor the line and get back to form immediately, or will the Texans make his return a nightmare? That’s what Chargers fans will be watching for.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bolts from the Blue.