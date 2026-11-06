The Lightning Are 8-0 at Home and Nobody in the NHL Is Ready For It

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The Tampa Bay Lightning are absolutely on fire at home, pushing their record to a pristine 8-0 after slamming the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Thursday night.

Mikheyev’s Double Punch Keeps the Home Fortress Intact

Ilya Mikheyev was an absolute sniper on Thursday, lighting the lamp twice for the Bolts. Seriously, two goals! He backed up Andrei Vasilevskiy, who was a brick wall between the pipes, making 24 saves. The only puck that got past him was Roman Kantserov’s goal with just 49 seconds left. Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh chipped in with goals of their own, Hedman kicking things off on a power play. The Lightning are just relentless in their own barn, and that 4-1 win over the Blackhawks is just another example of their home dominance.

Tampa’s Home Invincibility vs. Chicago’s Road Nightmare

This win isn’t just one game, it pushes the Lightning’s overall record to a seriously impressive 10-3-2. But that 8-0-0 at home? That’s what’s really screaming. They haven’t dropped a single point in Tampa. On the flip side, the Blackhawks are having a rough go of it, especially on the road. They are now a brutal 0-7-1 away from home, with an overall record of 4-12-1. Goalie Arvid Soderblom did all he could, stopping 31 shots for Chicago, but it just wasn’t enough to stop the Lightning train.

The Lightning are an absolute force at home, and with Ilya Mikheyev finding the back of the net like this, they’re looking like a serious problem for anyone coming to Tampa.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.