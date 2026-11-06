William Carrier Dropped the Hammer on the Islanders, and Nobody in New York Is Ready For It

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William Carrier absolutely buried the go-ahead goal in the third period on Thursday night, snapping a tie and powering the Carolina Hurricanes to a 5-3 victory over the New York Islanders. This win marks the fourth time in five games that Carolina has come out on top, showing they are really starting to heat up.

Canes Showed Up Firing, Islanders Fought Back Hard

The Hurricanes wasted no time making a statement, jumping out to a two-goal lead in the first 3:20 of the game. They scored on two of their first three shots, which is just insane efficiency. Logan Stankoven got things rolling with a wrist shot between Semyon Varlamov’s pads, taking advantage of a New York miscue where forwards Anthony Duclair and Jean-Gabriel Pageau over-skated a bouncing puck. Talk about making them pay! Jackson Blake grabbed the primary assist on that opening goal, extending his point streak to a whopping eight games. Just 3:20 into the first, Jordan Martinook found Jesperi Kotkaniemi behind the Islanders defense for an easy redirection after Matthew Schaefer got caught up ice, making it 2-0.

But you can’t count the Islanders out. They responded big in the second period, tying the game with two goals in the first 5:44. Mitchell Chaffee redirected Matthew Schaefer’s shot from the point for his first goal of the season, and Brayden Schenn converted a wraparound just over two minutes later to even things up. The back-and-forth was wild, because only sixty seconds later, Andrei Svechnikov finished a feed from Sebastian Aho to put Carolina back in front. But hold up, Viktor Eklund answered right back with a one-timer from the slot with less than three minutes left in the period, tying the score at 3. What a rollercoaster!

Carrier Seals It as Carolina Flexes

The third period was all about who wanted it more, and William Carrier proved he was that guy. Sebastian Aho fired a shot from the left wall, and Carrier buried the rebound with 5:08 remaining in regulation, making it the decisive go-ahead goal. Aho was huge all night with two assists. Varlamov for the Islanders was busy, making 34 saves, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Canes’ firepower. Brandon Bussi made 24 saves for Carolina to secure the win. Just to add insult to injury for New York, Jalen Chatfield snagged an empty-net goal in the final minute of the third, putting the game completely out of reach. The Islanders are now on a two-game skid, and you can bet they are feeling the heat.

In other Islanders news, they signed veteran defenseman Ben Hutton to a one-year contract on Thursday. Hutton, 33, had been with New York on a professional tryout since Monday and last season put up 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 55 games with the Vegas Golden Knights. A fresh face on the blue line might be exactly what they need.

The Hurricanes are riding high and will look to keep that momentum going when they host Chicago on Saturday. The Islanders, on the other hand, desperately need to turn things around when they host New Jersey on Saturday. This early in the season, every point matters!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.