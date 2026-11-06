Brandin Podziemski Rolled Up on an Electric Scooter, and the League Took Notice

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Brandin Podziemski, the 23-year-old guard for the Golden State Warriors, absolutely made sure his arrival at Chase Center for Thursday night’s game against the Miami Heat was unforgettable. He literally pulled into the arena’s underground parking garage on an electric scooter, a move that the original article states definitely did not go unnoticed.

Seriously, the NBA even shared a clip of Podziemski just cruising in. You gotta give it to him, that’s one way to make an entrance when you’re set to host the Heat. Talk about flexing a sweet but unexpected ride.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.