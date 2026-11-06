Teagan Mallegni's 24 Points, 11 Rebounds: What Her Second Straight Career High Means For Wisconsin

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Wisconsin absolutely rolled Oakland, cruising to an 89-56 victory on November 5th at the Kohl Center, and junior Teagan Mallegni led the charge with a monster 24 points and 11 rebounds, snagging her first double-double ever. She just keeps getting better, dropping a career scoring high for the second straight game!

Mallegni Is Absolutely On Fire

Seriously, what can you even say about Teagan Mallegni right now? She went off for 24 points and pulled down 11 boards, hitting that incredible double-double for the very first time in her career. And get this: it was her career scoring high for the second game in a row. This kid is straight-up cooking! It’s clear she’s found her rhythm early in the season, and it’s making a massive difference.

Dominance From Start to Finish

This wasn’t some nail-biter that needed heroics at the end. The Badgers were in control the entire game, leading by as many as 13 points in the second quarter. They never let up, holding at least a nine-point lead through the entire second half. It was a complete team effort too. Junior guard Addie Deal dropped 17 points, hitting 3 of her 7 attempts from deep. Adaline Sheplee was clutch with 13 points, three rebounds, and three assists. Fifth-year forward Shay Bollin added 13 points in her first game back, which is huge! And freshman Alicia Courthiau was a force, putting up 12 points, grabbing eight boards, and dishing out three assists. This team looks ready to make some noise.

This team is clearly gelling, and with Mallegni putting up numbers like this, they are going to be a force to watch. We’ll be keeping an eye on how they follow up this dominant performance.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.