$84 Million Cap Hit: Why the Ravens Are Willing to Make Lamar Jackson NFL History

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The Baltimore Ravens are heading into the offseason with one of the wildest contract situations in the league. They are planning to restart extension talks with Lamar Jackson, and folks, James Palmer from NFL on Prime is reporting that these negotiations could make Jackson the highest-paid player in NFL history.

The Weight of Two Years

This isn’t some new drama, either. The Ravens have been trying to lock down Jackson with a long-term deal for *two whole years*, always kicking the can down the road with the money. And now? That strategy has come home to roost with a monster $84 million cap hit staring them down in 2027. You don’t just brush off that kind of number. The team is desperate to get this done, especially since they absolutely will not negotiate with him during the actual NFL season. They’ve gotta get it sorted in the offseason, and from what we’re hearing, they’re ready to pony up like never before. Highest-paid player *ever*? That’s not a small talk number, that’s a statement.

Jackson’s Unprecedented Power

Here’s the kicker, and why the Ravens are backed into a corner: Lamar Jackson isn’t just a star QB, he’s basically got NBA player power in this situation. The dude has a no-trade clause, which means he controls where he goes. Even wilder, he’s got a no-franchise-tag clause. That’s right, they can’t just slap the tag on him and buy more time. If he wants to play hardball, he absolutely can. And if these talks don’t pan out, he could be a full-blown free agent after the 2027 season, hitting the open market at just 31 years old. That’s a prime-age QB with zero strings attached. This is why the Ravens are reportedly willing to break the bank.

So, the offseason negotiations are gonna be epic. With that $84 million cap hit looming and Jackson holding all the cards, the Ravens are facing a defining moment for their franchise. It’s either pay up and make history, or risk losing their superstar QB for nothing in a few short years. What happens next will shape their future.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.