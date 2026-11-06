Lydia Fagnano Prepared the Ravens Rookie QB for His Big Moment, Then Stole the Entire TNF Show

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Lydia Fagnano absolutely stole the show during Joe Fagnano’s first career start on Thursday Night Football this past week, becoming the breakout star that no one expected. As the Baltimore Ravens rookie quarterback faced the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9, it was his wife’s story and presence that truly captured the broadcast.

From Living Room Walkthroughs to National TV

The lead-up to Fagnano’s momentous first start was a wild ride for the undrafted rookie out of UConn. He was thrust into the starting role after the Ravens lost three straight games and their top two quarterbacks in October. Facing this immense pressure, Fagnano wasn’t alone in his preparation. He told the media that his wife, Lydia, had been an invaluable partner, helping him go over the playbook and even doing walkthroughs in their living room. Kirk Herbstreit highlighted this incredible dedication during the broadcast, showing just how committed Lydia was to making sure her husband was ready if his name ever got called. The couple, who met in high school and married earlier this year, saw her cross country background at D’Youville University in Buffalo provide a unique perspective on commitment and preparation.

A Night of Highs and Lows on the Field

Fagnano’s road to the “Thursday Night Football” spotlight wasn’t smooth. In a loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, he completed just 10-of-21 passes for 91 yards and threw an interception. Against the Jaguars, he showed a better start, completing four of his first five pass attempts. Even as the Jaguars jumped out to a quick lead, Lydia was shown multiple times during the first half, visibly cheering. One memorable moment captured her reaction after her husband picked up a first down, a clear highlight for everyone watching.

Unfortunately, despite the strong support from his wife, the Ravens offense struggled through the first two quarters. The team found themselves trailing the Jaguars 17-3 at halftime. While the Ravens’ offense struggled and trailed the Jaguars 17-3 at halftime, Lydia Fagnano’s visible support and her behind-the-scenes story definitely captured the attention of everyone watching.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.