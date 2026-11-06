The Lakers Sent Bronny James to the G League, and the Stakes Are Sky-High for His Development

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Bronny James, the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has officially been assigned to the Los Angeles Lakers’ G League affiliate, the Coachella Valley Lakers, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. This move comes after James has shown only marginal improvement in his third pro season, yet to become the player so many hoped he would be when he entered the league.

A Tough Start and a Crowded Bench

This season, James has appeared in just five of the Lakers’ nine games, logging a grand total of four points, one block, and two turnovers across 12 minutes of play. It’s a tough stat line, no doubt. With the Lakers’ current guard depth, plus the eventual need to get rookie Cameron Carr some minutes, meaningful playing time for James in the NBA was going to be an uphill battle. It’s clear the team wants him to get real court action, not just warm the bench during their 7-2 start. McMenamin also reported that Carr was assigned to Coachella Valley, so they are both heading to the developmental league.

Finding His Groove in the G League

This isn’t James’ first rodeo in the G League, and frankly, he’s performed a lot better there. Over the past two seasons, playing for the South Bay Lakers (now rebranded as the Coachella Valley Lakers), he averaged a solid 18.4 points on 49.6% shooting, including a sharp 41.3% from beyond the arc. He also added 4.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 25 games. It shows he can produce at that level, and this assignment looks like an opportunity for him to regain that form and build confidence. It’s a different vibe, too, with the team now playing home games at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert instead of the Lakers’ practice facility. Remember, the initial decision to draft James two years ago was a big topic of conversation, especially with his father, LeBron, still on the team and wanting to share the court. But LeBron left for the Philadelphia 76ers back in July, so that dynamic is out the window.

The Coachella Valley Lakers kick off their new season this Friday, and all eyes will be on Bronny to see if he can translate that past G League success into consistent, impactful play. This isn’t just about getting minutes; it’s about showing he can still develop into the player the Lakers believed he could be.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.