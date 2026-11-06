Kevin McGonigle Joined Ted Williams in History, and the American League Is Still Stunned

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A.J. Hinch just flat-out declared the Detroit Tigers are building their future around Kevin McGonigle, and after the young infielder was named the 2026 Tiger of the Year, you can see why. This isn’t just manager-speak, it’s a powerful statement following McGonigle’s incredible debut season, one where he led the *entire American League* in WAR as a rookie. Even with the Tigers ending the 2026 season with a disappointing 76-86 record, Hinch sees McGonigle as the absolute cornerstone.

Hinch Is Building Around This Kid, Period

The Detroit chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America named McGonigle Tiger of the Year on Wednesday, adding a huge honor to his 22-year-old rookie campaign. But honestly, the real headline came from Hinch himself. He straight up said, “We’re going to build around him.” That’s it. Five words that tell you everything you need to know about where this franchise is headed. Hinch isn’t just praising the kid’s stats, he’s talking about an “outstanding all-around approach” and believes the Tigers need more players who embody McGonigle’s characteristics to push the organization forward. That’s a massive vote of confidence from a manager who has seen a ton of talent pass through his locker rooms.

The Numbers McGonigle Put Up Are Just Absurd

So why is Hinch so hyped? McGonigle’s 2026 season was historic. He’s only the third rookie since 1965 to win Tiger of the Year, joining Mark Fidrych in 1976 and Riley Greene in 2022. He snagged an overwhelming 21 of 23 first-place votes, leaving Greene and catcher Dillon Dingler with the scraps. Even wilder, he’s the first middle infielder to win the award since Carlos Guillén back in 2006.

His stat line is ridiculous: McGonigle finished the season batting .278 with 18 home runs, 72 RBIs, 97 runs scored, and 95 walks, all while rocking an .806 OPS. And that 7.1 Baseball-Reference WAR? That led the *entire American League*. Not just rookies, the whole damn league. But here’s the kicker, the stat that should make every baseball fan stop and stare: Kevin McGonigle became the first MLB rookie since Ted Williams in 1939 to reach at least 97 runs, 28 doubles, 18 home runs, 72 RBIs, and 95 walks in a single season. Ted. Williams. That combination of power, plate discipline, and defensive versatility is exactly why Hinch is so locked in on this kid being the future.

This isn’t just wishful thinking from the Tigers, either. They’ve already put their money where their mouth is. Detroit inked McGonigle to an eight-year, $150 million extension. That monster deal covers the 2027 through 2034 seasons and even has incentives that could boost its total value. McGonigle is locked up through 2034 with that massive deal, and if he keeps putting up numbers like this, the Tigers could actually be onto something special. Hinch wants more players with that same approach, but honestly, finding another McGonigle feels almost impossible. Get ready, baseball, because this kid is here to stay.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.