200 Points, 50 Assists, 8 Games: Darius Acuff Jr. Is Rewriting NBA History and the Kings Are Still Losing

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Sacramento Kings rookie Darius Acuff Jr. is absolutely scorching to start his career, dropping stat lines never before seen in NBA history. He’s the first player ever to rack up over 200 points and 50 assists in just eight career games, a fact the Kings announced recently. You read that right: *first player ever*. This isn’t just a good start, it’s a historic one.

A Rookie Making Instant History

Acuff Jr. isn’t just setting one record; he’s already joining elite company. This kid became just the fourth teenager, alongside guys like Cooper Flagg, Luka Dončić, and LeBron James, to post 20 points, five assists, and five rebounds in three straight games. That’s a “who’s who” list of NBA talent, and Acuff’s name is right there. The Kings grabbed him with the No. 7 pick in the 2026 draft out of Arkansas, and it looks like they knew exactly what they were doing. He’s averaging a stellar 25.6 points per game, leading the team in scoring in these early matchups.

Historic Numbers, Rough Start for the Squad

Here’s where it gets wild: despite Acuff Jr. putting up these absolutely ridiculous, history-making numbers, the Kings are off to a brutal 1-7 start. It’s a head-scratcher. He’s scoring, he’s assisting, he’s leading, but the wins just aren’t coming. Now, his shooting percentages are a bit of a mixed bag; he’s hitting 39.7 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from beyond the arc. Still, for a rookie to be carrying that kind of offensive load and hitting those historical marks, it makes the team’s record even more jarring. The kid is delivering individual greatness, but it’s not translating to team success yet.

This is a fascinating start for Acuff Jr., a true individual standout. We’ll have to see if he can keep these historic numbers going and if the Kings can start turning those stats into actual W’s.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.