Derrick Henry's 13,685 Yards: The NFL Is Watching Him Chase Down Curtis Martin

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Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry straight up wrote his name deeper into the NFL history books Thursday night, blowing past Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson for the No. 7 spot on the league’s all-time rushing list. This isn’t some minor milestone; we’re talking about a legend moving past another legend.

King Henry Claims His Crown At No. 7

Henry cemented his place during the Ravens’ matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He snagged his 13,685th career rushing yard in the first half of that game. Think about that for a second: 13,685 yards. That’s a ton of ground covered, and it was enough to put him squarely above Tomlinson, a guy who ran roughshod over defenses for years. It’s an incredible achievement, making everyone wonder how much higher he can climb.

The Next Legends On The Ladder

So, who’s left for Henry to chase? Sitting right ahead of him at No. 6 is Curtis Martin, who racked up a phenomenal 14,101 yards on the ground throughout his career. That’s a gap Henry could definitely close down, maybe even this season if he keeps up his pace. And not too far beyond Martin is Adrian Peterson at No. 5, holding strong with 14,918 career rushing yards. That’s a big mountain to climb, but King Henry has shown us time and time again that he loves a challenge. The league is watching this historical chase closely.

This is more than just a stat; it’s a testament to Henry’s power and longevity in a brutal position. He’s not slowing down, and the prospect of him passing more all-time greats like Martin and Peterson is something every football fan should be hyped about. We’ll be keeping a close eye on every carry as he continues his historic ascent.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleacher Report.