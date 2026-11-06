No. 19 Ole Miss Pulled Away With a Massive Second Half Surge, and North Alabama Was Drowning in Turnovers

Ncaaf on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

No. 19 Ole Miss absolutely flipped the script in the second half, pulling away from North Alabama for a 72-51 win Thursday night, fueled by Jada Richard’s 17 points. What started as a real grind turned into a full-on Rebel rout, proving this squad knows how to adjust when things aren’t clicking.

From Sluggish to Supercharged: Ole Miss’s Epic Turnaround

The Rebels didn’t exactly burst out of the gates, did they? They were sluggish, trailing North Alabama 14-11 after the first quarter and still down 27-25 at the half. Talk about a wake-up call needed! North Alabama even had the edge on the boards, grabbing 36 to Ole Miss’s 29, with Emma Deste pulling down 13 for the Lions. Amy Kurkowski chipped in 11 points for UNA, but honestly, that’s where the good news mostly stopped for them.

The Rebels didn’t grab the lead for good until Talaysia Cooper dropped a clutch 3-pointer early in the second half, making it 33-31. That felt like the spark they needed. Jaida Civil then hit four free throws as part of a 7-0 run that pushed the lead to 48-38. But the real dagger? Ole Miss scored the last three points of the third quarter and then DOMINATED with the first 13 points of the fourth, effectively sealing the game at 64-39. This wasn’t just a win, it was a statement about their in-game adjustments.

Second Half Shooting Explosion and UNA’s Costly Mistakes

You want to talk about a tale of two halves? Ole Miss shot a miserable 32% in the first half. Thirty-two percent! But they came out of that locker room breathing fire, hitting an insane 68% in the second half. And it wasn’t just jumpers, either. They had 16 points in the paint before the break, then doubled that after, pouring in 32 points down low in the second half alone. That’s how you break down a defense. Jaida Civil finished with 15 points and Doneelah Washington added 13, showing off that depth.

On the flip side, North Alabama just couldn’t hang. While they crashed the boards well, their 30 turnovers absolutely killed them. Thirty! You can’t give a ranked team that many extra possessions and expect to win. It’s no wonder they’re sitting at 0-2, especially after losing their opener to Mississippi State 68-27.

Next up, North Alabama travels to Jackson State on Monday, while No. 19 Ole Miss will be back home against Albany on Wednesday. You gotta bet the Rebels will be looking to carry that second-half momentum right into their next game.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.