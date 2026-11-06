Baltimore's Down To A Rookie QB, And The Jaguars Smell Blood In The AFC

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Joe Fagnano, a 2026 undrafted free agent from UConn, is officially the starting quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens tonight against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This isn’t just a tough break, it’s a full-blown crisis for Baltimore as they kick off Week 9 of the NFL season.

The AFC North Grind Gets Brutal

The Jaguars are rolling at 5-2, looking like one of the best teams in the league right now. They’re coming into Baltimore expecting to snag another win. On the flip side, the Ravens are struggling, and losing both their starting quarterback, Lamar Jackson, and backup Tyler Huntley to injured reserve makes an already tough situation a whole lot worse. The AFC North is always a dogfight, and losing both your top QBs in one shot? That’s just brutal timing.

A Rookie’s Baptism By Fire

This means it’s Fagnano’s turn, a guy who saw his first ever NFL action just last week, taking a mere 40 snaps. Talk about being thrown into the deep end! The Ravens are desperately trying to stay above .500 and keep themselves in the mix in that incredibly competitive AFC North. This isn’t just a game, it’s a litmus test for a team whose season could pivot on whether a rookie, with virtually no experience, can keep them afloat.

This is a pivotal moment for the Ravens as they try to claw their way to stay above .500 and remain relevant in a brutal AFC North. Can Fagnano step up, or will the 5-2 Jaguars continue their charge and truly feast on this opportunity? Every snap tonight is going to matter.

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Originally reported by Behind the Steel Curtain.