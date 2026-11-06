The 70 Words From Joe Milton III That Tell You Everything About the Floundering Eagles

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Joe Milton III is making his first NFL start this Sunday against the New York Giants, and honestly, the Philadelphia Eagles are in an absolute freefall right now. They’re staring down a brutal six-game losing streak, and the pressure on Milton, fresh off the practice squad, is going to be intense. This isn’t just a debut; it’s a desperate play to stop the bleeding.

From Practice Squad to the Spotlight

Can you believe this is the fourth quarterback Philly’s trotted out this season? First Jalen Hurts, then Andy Dalton, Tanner McKee, and now Milton. It’s a revolving door, and that’s never a good sign. What’s wild is that Hurts, Dalton, and McKee were all with the Birds during training camp. Milton? The Eagles grabbed him off the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad back in mid-October. One minute he’s prepping as a scout team guy for a rival, the next he’s under center trying to save a season. Talk about an unexpected turn!

Milton’s Mindset on the Brink

The guy knows the score, though. He’s been ready for this moment, even when it seemed light-years away. He told reporters, “You never know what can happen in NFL. That’s kind of how I took it. Yes, I was on the practice squad, and I was just preparing for any moment that presents itself.” He wasn’t just sitting around either, even when he was with Dallas. Milton added, “Still, when I was at Dallas on the practice squad, I was just pretty much going through the plays, going through the week like I was a starter or like I was playing, and just being ready. And that’s what the NFL is about: Just being ready when your name is called and just preparing for those moments. And I’ve been preparing and still preparing for the week.” That’s the kind of grit you want to hear from a guy stepping into this kind of fire.

So, this Sunday against the Giants isn’t just another game for the Eagles; it’s a moment of truth. Can Milton spark something, anything, to stop this nightmare slide? All eyes will be on him to see if his preparation pays off when his number is finally called.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.