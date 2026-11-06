Warriors Are Already Scheming to Land Nikola Jokic in 2027 and Nobody Is Ready For It

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The Golden State Warriors are already keeping their books clean and fingers crossed, eyeing a run at Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić in 2027 NBA free agency. Insider Jake Fischer dropped the bomb on the “Deals and Dunks” show this Thursday, reporting that the Warriors are maintaining serious financial flexibility because they are thinking, “Are we sure Jokić isn’t gonna become available next summer?” Talk about playing the long game!

The Curry Window Is Closing, So Golden State Is Dreaming Big

This isn’t some shot in the dark, folks. The Warriors are looking to pull off a blockbuster move to squeeze every last drop out of franchise icon Stephen Curry’s career. He’s 38 now, a 12-time All-Star, and the only Warrior with a cap hit above $20 million next season. Golden State had a pretty quiet summer, just grabbing small additions like Georges Niang and Brandon Williams, and missing out on LeBron James. That tells you everything you need to know: they aren’t messing around with small fish anymore. They believe they can still attract “someone big” in 2027, whether it is via trade or the open market. This team is built on legacy, and they are desperate to extend it.

Jokic Says “Denver Forever,” But the Warriors Are Still Salivating

Now, here’s where it gets wild. Nikola Jokić, the three-time MVP, is set to earn $59 million this year and then has a $62.8 million player option for his 2027-28 campaign. Here’s the kicker: he *chose not* to hold extension discussions with Denver back in June. Yeah, you heard that right. Even though Jokić has been vocal about wanting to stay, telling USA Today’s Marcus D. Smith in July, “My idea is to sign next summer and stay with Denver for the rest of my career… My desire is to play the rest of my life in Denver.” He’s basically declared his undying loyalty to the Nuggets! But that doesn’t stop the Warriors. They are still hoping they can convince him to link up with Curry before he potentially inks that extension with Denver. Can you imagine a Curry-Jokić pairing? That’s the stuff of legends, and the Warriors are clearly already visualizing it.

The next few seasons are going to be wild for the Warriors. While we wait to see how Jokić’s contract situation plays out and if the Warriors can actually pull off this absolute moonshot, every move they make financially, every quiet offseason, will be under a microscope. They are clearly all-in on maximizing Curry’s final years, and if that means chasing a legend who says he wants to stay put, so be it. This 2027 free agency is going to be something else.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.