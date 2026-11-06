Sam Darnold Is Out For Arizona, and the Cardinals Should Be Terrified of Drew Lock's History

Seattle Seahawks logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold didn’t hit the practice field Thursday, November 5, battling both quadriceps and ribs issues. This isn’t just a minor setback, either: Darnold has officially been ruled out for our Week 9 showdown against Arizona.

Darnold Down, And The Road Ahead Is Shady

It’s a tough pill to swallow, knowing our starting QB is sidelined. The fact that Darnold not only missed practice but is also officially out for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals tells you everything. The concern doesn’t stop there, as the word is he could be missing even more time moving forward. Injuries like these can be tricky, and we need Darnold back under center healthy.

Lock’s Time To Shine (Again) Against Arizona?

So, with Darnold out, it’s Drew Lock’s turn to step up. Now, Lock was limited at practice himself with an elbow issue, but he’s expected to get the start. Here’s where it gets interesting, 12s: Lock is projected to be a viable QB2 option for this matchup against that Cardinals’ defense. Why? Because earlier this season, Lock absolutely carved up that same Arizona squad, tossing three touchdowns against them. That’s not just a good game; that’s a statement. He’s got a proven track record of picking apart that specific defense.

So, while we’re all bummed to see Darnold out, Lock has a chance to remind everyone what he can do, especially against a team he’s already dominated. Can he repeat that performance this Sunday and give the Emerald City something to cheer about? It’s on him now.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.