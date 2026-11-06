Syracuse Dropped 102 Points in a 53-Point Win, And Their Offense Is Rolling Early

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Syracuse men’s basketball isn’t just winning the games it’s supposed to early in the 2026-27 campaign, they are absolutely obliterating them, dropping a massive 102-49 bomb on the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils Monday night at home. That 53-point win puts the Orange at 2-0, and unlike their season opener, coach Gerry McNamara’s squad kept their foot on the gas from start to finish. This wasn’t a close call against an opponent ranked outside the top 300 in KenPom; this was a complete takeover.

Offense Explodes From the Tip

The Orange offense came out absolutely scorching, and once it got going, it never let up. Mark Morano kickstarted the scoring with a driving layup, then immediately dished to Luke Wilson for a slam dunk that put ‘Cuse up 4-0. Central Connecticut tried to answer with a three from Raphel Laurent, but Morano drilled another triple off a pass from Garvey Dual, pushing the lead to 10-5 by the first media timeout. Syracuse was locked in, hitting four of their first five shots.

They kept attacking the rim, racking up 12 of their first 20 points in the paint. Kiyan Anthony delivered an and-one for their first double-digit lead, and a tough score from Amarri Monroe followed by a Gavin Doty triple forced a Blue Devils timeout with the score at 26-11. The Orange were just getting started. A huge 15-2 run in the middle of the first half, capped by another Morano three, blew the game wide open to 33-13. Even a three from Jayden Mott couldn’t stem the tide, as Syracuse maintained their double-digit cushion. A quick six-point burst, featuring another Morano jumper, a lob dunk by Sadiq White Jr. off a Ryan Moesch assist, and a score from Anthony, put the Orange up 45-21. Syracuse headed into the locker room with a commanding 24-point lead, a true sign they were putting the previous game’s second-half dip behind them.

Defense Locks Down as Multiple Scorers Emerge

It wasn’t just the offense lighting up the scoreboard; the defense was stifling. Syracuse forced Central Connecticut State into tough looks for most of the game, holding them to just 49 points total and ensuring Laurent, with his 17 points, was the only Blue Devil to even hit double figures. That kind of defensive intensity, combined with an offense that spreads the wealth, is a tough combo to beat.

Syracuse showed off some serious depth, with four players hitting double figures and nine players getting to six points or more. Gavin Doty led the charge with a team-high 18 points. Mark Morano, who was electric from the start, finished with 16 points, including a crisp 4/9 from downtown. Luke Wilson and Kiyan Anthony each chipped in 14 points, while Sadiq White Jr., Garvey Dual, Tasman Goodrick, and Amarri Monroe all added eight points apiece. This wasn’t a one-man show; it was a total team effort on both ends of the floor.

This kind of dominant early season play is exactly what Coach McNamara wants to see as they continue to face opponents they’re expected to beat, building momentum and chemistry for the challenges ahead.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.