Te'Yala Delfosse Dropped 22 Points, and No. 2 UConn's 39-Game Streak Is Buried

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No. 5 Michigan rolled into history last night, dropping No. 2 Connecticut 77-66, and in doing so, they straight-up ended the Huskies’ unbelievable 39-regular-season game winning streak that stretched all the way back to February 6, 2025. This wasn’t an ordinary game, either. It was the first-ever matchup of top-five women’s basketball teams in the AP Top 25 at Crisler Center, and Michigan absolutely showed up to play.

Wolverines Light Up the Court as Huskies Superstar Hits the Bench

Michigan’s offense was straight fire, especially in the fourth quarter when they unleashed a devastating 13-2 run that left No. 2 UConn reeling. Hall of Fame coach Geno Auriemma tried everything, even calling two timeouts, but it was like throwing water on a grease fire, it just fueled their momentum. Te’Yala Delfosse was an absolute beast, dropping a career-high 22 points, and Olivia Olson wasn’t far behind with a massive 19 points. This win wasn’t simply big, it was Michigan’s first ever against their highest-ranked opponent in program history. Talk about making a statement!

They did it even with starting point guard Mila Holloway out indefinitely due to a left leg injury. But the Wolverines are deep, man! Courtney Ogden, a transfer from Stanford, made a huge splash in her debut, adding 12 points, and Syla Swords chipped in another 10. They had four players hit double figures, picking up all that slack. Meanwhile, UConn’s reigning AP women’s basketball Player of the Year, Sarah Strong, had a nightmare night, fouling out with only 13 points, and a scoreless first half where she racked up three fouls. Freshman Jovana Popovic tried to carry the team, leading the Huskies with 25 points, but she was the only other UConn player even close to double figures.

What This Means For UConn’s Brutal Road Ahead

This loss stings for UConn, especially since they have one of the toughest schedules imaginable. We’re talking nine games against current top-20 teams! They’ve got No. 1 South Carolina on November 24 in a Final Four rematch. You remember that one, right? Auriemma’s meltdown in the handshake line with Dawn Staley after that game? Yeah, that’s coming up. This early season stumble against Michigan is a brutal start to a brutal stretch for them, and it makes you wonder how they’ll respond.

As for Michigan, they’re riding high after their best season in school history and with their top players back, they’ve got their sights set on making the Final Four for the very first time. You gotta love that ambition! Next up, UConn hosts No. 10 Iowa on Sunday, which is another massive test for them. Michigan, on the other hand, gets to host Wright State on Sunday. They’ll be looking to keep that momentum rolling after this historic win.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.