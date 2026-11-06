Ohio State Forced 44 Turnovers And The Rest of College Hoops Needs To Pay Attention

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No. 18 Ohio State absolutely annihilated Central Michigan 103-36 on Thursday night, but the real story goes way beyond the scoreboard. This team is *relentless*. They forced a mind-boggling **44 turnovers** from the Chippewas, making an emphatic statement that this defense is no joke early in the season.

Jaloni Cambridge Leads the Charge in a Defensive Masterclass

This wasn’t just a big win, it was a clinic. Jaloni Cambridge was flat-out spectacular, dropping 23 points, dishing out eight assists, and snagging three steals. Her sister, Kennedy Cambridge, wasn’t far behind, adding 16 points and five steals of her own. The Buckeyes were everywhere, swarming Central Michigan from the jump. Ava Watson kicked things off by hitting two 3-pointers in the first 59 seconds, and Jaloni Cambridge quickly followed with another trey to push the lead to a ridiculous 13-0 less than 90 seconds into the game. That kind of start? That’s how you put teams away early.

The Buckeyes’ defense was the true star. They finished with an insane 23 steals, completely dismantling the Chippewas’ offense. Central Michigan looked lost, shooting a dismal 29.3% from the field, a paltry 23.5% from beyond the arc, and a painful 53.3% from the free-throw line. Jailenn Green led CMU with a mere nine points on 3-of-11 shooting. Meanwhile, Ohio State had other players stepping up big, with Elsa Lemmila dropping 15 points on a perfect 6-of-6 shooting, and both Watson and Sydney Mobley adding 14 points each. Mobley even had three consecutive buckets in a 61-second burst, pushing the lead to an unbelievable 89-19. Talk about piling it on!

This Isn’t The 2018 Buckeyes, Folks

Remember that 2018 NCAA Tournament matchup where Central Michigan actually beat then-No. 10 Ohio State 95-78? Yeah, well, if you needed a reminder of how much this Buckeyes team has changed, this was it. That was a completely different squad, a different era. This No. 18 Ohio State team, now 2-0 on the season, looks like they’re playing with something to prove, and their defensive intensity is setting a serious tone.

Up next, Ohio State hosts Mercyhurst on Sunday. You gotta wonder if teams around the league are already game-planning for this smothering defense. This team is fast, they’re aggressive, and they just put the entire college hoops world on notice with that kind of turnover total. Get ready, because this Buckeyes squad means business.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.